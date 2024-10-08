Talphera to Participate in Fireside Chat at the 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit

Talphera, Inc.

Oct 08, 2024, 16:54 ET

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Talphera, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLPH), ("Talphera"), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit and will be available for 1x1 meetings with registered investors. The summit is being held on October 15-17, 2024.

Event:  2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit

Date:   October 16, 2024

Time:   3:00 PM ET / 12:00 Noon PT

Webcast link:  2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit

About Talphera, Inc.
Talphera, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Talphera's lead product candidate, Niyad™ is a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat and is currently being studied under an investigational device exemption (IDE) as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit, and has received Breakthrough Device Designation status from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

This release is intended for investors only. For additional information about Talphera, please visit www.talphera.com.

