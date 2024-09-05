Talphera to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Talphera, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLPH), ("Talphera"), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings, today announced that management will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference and will be taking 1x1 meetings.

The conference is being held on September 9-11, 2024, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City, and the presentation will be available on-demand starting on Monday, September 9 at 7:00 AM ET here or by visiting the Investors section of the Company's website at www.talphera.com and clicking on the webcast link posted within Investors/News & Events/Upcoming Events section.

About Talphera, Inc.

Talphera, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Talphera's lead product candidate, Niyad™ is a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat and is currently being studied under an investigational device exemption (IDE) as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit, and has received Breakthrough Device Designation status from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

