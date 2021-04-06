Talroo Announces Release of Talroo Ad Platform to Unify Talent Attraction Product Suite

AUSTIN, Texas, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talroo, an award-winning talent attraction platform, announces today the release of Talroo Ad Platform (TAP), an all-in-one platform agnostic solution that brings Talroo's existing products together in a single talent attraction gateway. Those solutions include profile-driven programmatic job advertising product Talroo Pro , hiring events advertising product Talroo Events , and recruitment marketing analytics product Talroo Insights . This unification enables clients to view and modify campaigns in real time, activate jobs, and turn jobs into hiring events on-demand.

"Talroo Ad Platform is coming to market at a critical time for employers. We're seeing unprecedented demand for workers right now, as the economy starts to reopen and there's light at the end of the tunnel after such disruption to the job market. Talroo Ad Platform gives clients access to their job advertising campaigns instantly and enables them to turn those jobs into hiring events quickly and easily," said Talroo CEO Thad Price. "We're reducing friction so employers can attract candidates at scale and use whatever talent acquisition software or strategy they are currently leveraging to make hires."

When customers access Talroo Ad Platform, they can:

Activate Talroo Pro: Preview and organize jobs that are synced instantly from their ATS to start profile-driven programmatic job advertising campaigns.

Preview and organize jobs that are synced instantly from their ATS to start profile-driven programmatic job advertising campaigns. Activate Hiring Events: Transform any job from their ATS into a virtual event, on-site hiring event, or recruitment open house event with instant candidate marketing automation including SMS notifications, and only pay for RSVPs – and no platform fees, since customers may use their existing provider like Zoom, Brazen, iCIMS, HireVue, etc.

Transform any job from their ATS into a virtual event, on-site hiring event, or recruitment open house event with instant candidate marketing automation including SMS notifications, and only pay for RSVPs – and no platform fees, since customers may use their existing provider like Zoom, Brazen, iCIMS, HireVue, etc. Get Campaign Analytics: See how their campaign is performing, down to the individual job level. Customers get critical insights based on data to make better decisions in real time.

See how their campaign is performing, down to the individual job level. Customers get critical insights based on data to make better decisions in real time. Access Talroo Insights: Get award-winning recruitment marketing intelligence in one seamless experience – no jumping from one tool to another.

Get award-winning recruitment marketing intelligence in one seamless experience – no jumping from one tool to another. Sync candidates with ATS or CRM: Customers using Talroo Events or Quick Apply can easily download candidates to upload to ATS or CRM.

Talroo Ad Platform is at no additional cost for Talroo customers. As always, Talroo Pro and Talroo Events are pay-for-performance. To learn more about how hiring events can help companies hire at scale, download " The Complete Hiring Events Playbook ." To learn more about how Talroo Ad Platform can help you reach your hiring goals, contacts us at talroo.com/start .

About Talroo

Talroo is a data-driven job and hiring event advertising platform that helps businesses reach the candidates they need to make hires. Through AI, unique talent audiences, and a pay-for-performance model, Talroo enables companies to find their ideal candidates and reduce cost-per-hire. Talroo has earned a spot on the Inc. 500/5000 list of fastest-growing companies for six consecutive years. To learn how Talroo can help your organization hire better, visit talroo.com .

SOURCE Talroo