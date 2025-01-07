Talroo Introduces Technology Partnership with UKG

UKG customers can now attract and hire frontline and skilled trades talent from Talroo's one billion monthly job searches and access powerful Apply Intelligence™ tools

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Talroo , the leading provider of technology to power the recruitment of frontline and skilled trades professionals, today introduced a new technology partnership with UKG , a leading provider of HR, payroll, workforce management, and culture solutions. With more than 350 technology and services partners, UKG provides one of the largest and most collaborative partner ecosystems in the HCM industry focused on creating better employee experiences and improving business outcomes.

UKG customers can now attract and hire frontline and skilled trades talent from Talroo’s one billion monthly job searches and access powerful Apply Intelligence™ tools.

With this collaboration, organizations that utilize both Talroo and the UKG Pro® HCM suite can benefit from enhanced recruitment marketing tools powered by Apply Intelligence™, Talroo's proprietary suite of AI technology that helps employers attract higher-quality, more engaged candidates from over 60 million jobseeker profiles using SmartApply.

"By combining our award-winning platform that powers over one billion monthly searches with UKG's industry-leading HR, payroll, workforce management, and culture solutions, recruiting and hiring professionals can now compete at a level never before possible," said Thad Price, CEO of Talroo. "In today's highly competitive hiring space, it is essential to leverage the best tools to stay ahead. Our new partnership does exactly this — delivering best-in-class solutions in one place to ensure success."

UKG solutions are developed on the FleX platform , a modern technology platform purpose-built to support great workplaces. FleX Flow, a highly adaptable API framework, anchors UKG solutions in the flow of work where people need and want them most, and helps businesses connect existing IT with innovative or emerging applications to improve their workplace.

"Our partnership ecosystem helps us support our customers with seamless solutions that improve business outcomes and inspires people," said Mike May, vice president of technology partnerships at UKG. "Partners like Talroo allow us to extend our capabilities and deliver technology that elevates the workplace experience and meet the needs of people throughout their life work journey."

About Talroo

Talroo is a talent matching marketplace designed for sourcing frontline and essential workers that companies and organizations are missing out on. Its engine powers millions of job searches every day across the Internet, and uses apply signals from a customer's ATS to optimize their cost-per-hire goal. Talroo has earned a spot on the Inc. 500/5000 list of fastest-growing companies seven times and the Austin Business Journal's Fast 50 list for five consecutive years. In the last two years, it has been awarded the Lighthouse Research & Advisory's HR Tech Award for Best Comprehensive Solution in the Talent Acquisition category; a Brandon Hall Group Gold Award for Excellence in the Best Advance in Talent Acquisition Technology category; The National Association for Business Resources' Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation; and The TALiNT Partners' Tiara Talent Tech Star Awards US. Most recently, Talroo was awarded three coveted badges from G2, including "Leaders for Recruitment Marketing". Visit https://www.talroo.com/ to learn more.

