Talroo Launches Apply Intelligence™ Suite of Free AI-based Features, Delivering More Value to Employers and Elevating the Job Search Experience for Candidates

From intelligent resume analysis to AI chatbots and frictionless application processes, high-volume hiring employers now can easily attract higher quality and more engaged candidates, while harnessing Talroo's unique audience of over 1 billion monthly searches not found anywhere else.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Talroo , the leading provider of technology to power the recruitment of frontline and skilled trades workers, announced today the launch of Apply Intelligence™, a new suite of smart features that improve the job search journey to help jobseekers discover, search, and apply for the right jobs with the right employers. As a result, Apply Intelligence™ generates more intelligent applications for employers by improving the job search experience using proprietary AI-enhanced technology.

Talroo's Apply Intelligence™ features a variety of powerful tools and features, including:

SmartMatch: Intelligent resume analysis that uses generative AI to improve applicant matching and quality: SmartMatch instantly summarizes an applicant's fit for a job by comparing their resume or chatbot-acquired experience to the job in real-time.

Intelligent resume analysis that uses generative AI to improve applicant matching and quality: SmartMatch instantly summarizes an applicant's fit for a job by comparing their resume or chatbot-acquired experience to the job in real-time. SmartScreen: Purpose-built chatbot which screens jobseekers by automatically extracting over 300 certifications and 500 combinations of experience requirements from jobs, and then creates a custom AI-enhanced chatbot script for each specific job and employer.

Purpose-built chatbot which screens jobseekers by automatically extracting over 300 certifications and 500 combinations of experience requirements from jobs, and then creates a custom AI-enhanced chatbot script for each specific job and employer. SmartApply: A frictionless apply process which streamlines the full application process, providing quicker applications for jobseekers and employers while avoiding the dreaded "short apply" which results in a large number of low-intent applicants: SmartApply also supports custom qualifying questions and can activate over 60 million Talroo jobseeker profiles.

A frictionless apply process which streamlines the full application process, providing quicker applications for jobseekers and employers while avoiding the dreaded "short apply" which results in a large number of low-intent applicants: SmartApply also supports custom qualifying questions and can activate over 60 million Talroo jobseeker profiles. SmartTitles: AI-powered expansion to existing job titles that help employers reach the right jobseekers based on how they search and where they are, attracting more qualified candidates by substantially increasing exposure for jobs.

AI-powered expansion to existing job titles that help employers reach the right jobseekers based on how they search and where they are, attracting more qualified candidates by substantially increasing exposure for jobs. SmartDriveTime: Increases options for jobseekers and employers by matching based on commute-time in addition to standard radius targeting, including a new map-based job view allowing jobseekers to easily see job location without clicking into the job itself.

"What makes Apply Intelligence exciting is that it is the next evolution of our award-winning technology," said Thad Price, CEO of Talroo. "This leapfrog technology uses advanced AI capabilities to increase efficiency and builds on the solid foundation of our industry-leading tools. We remain committed to enhancing the connection between the right candidates and the right employers. While we have data driven tools to achieve their cost per hire and cost per application goals, our customers remind us that our strength is in our connection with candidates and powering that journey. We look forward to continuing to revolutionize opportunity matchmaking and will continue to add new tools to Apply Intelligence."

Apply Intelligence is available to all direct Talroo customers and partners at no charge. Visit https://www.talroo.com to learn more.

About Talroo

Talroo is a talent matching marketplace designed for sourcing frontline and essential workers that companies and organizations are missing out on. Its engine powers millions of job searches every day across the Internet, and uses apply signals from a customer's ATS to optimize their cost-per-hire goal. Talroo has earned a spot on the Inc. 500/5000 list of fastest-growing companies seven times and the Austin Business Journal's Fast 50 list for five consecutive years. In the last two years, it has been awarded the Lighthouse Research & Advisory's HR Tech Award for Best Comprehensive Solution in the Talent Acquisition category; a Brandon Hall Group Gold Award for Excellence in the Best Advance in Talent Acquisition Technology category; The National Association for Business Resources' Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation; and The TALiNT Partners' Tiara Talent Tech Star Awards US. Most recently, Talroo was awarded three coveted badges from G2, including "Leaders for Recruitment Marketing". Visit https://www.talroo.com/ to learn more.

