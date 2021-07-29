Talview Raises $15M to Revolutionize Talent Lifecycle

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talview , a leading provider of an end-to-end, AI-powered hiring and proctoring solution , today announced it closed $15M in Series B funding led by Silicon Valley investor Eileses Capital with participation from existing investors Storm Ventures, Inventus Capital and Emergent Ventures. Kishore Bopardikar , Co-founder at Eileses Capital LLC, will join the Talview board, while Arun Penmetsa , Partner at Storm Ventures, will continue on the board.

The new capital further validates that Talview's video AI platform is perfectly positioned to help organizations analyze talent interactions for more efficient and effective talent decisions in a digitized world where video plays a key role. With 42% of organizations believing assessing a candidate for a job fit is challenging, Human Resources (HR) and Talent Acquisition (TA) leaders seek AI-powered talent solutions to support smarter decisions through the talent lifecycle.

"Our customers seek to tap into the rich talent and video data generated off and on the platform to improve decision-making through the talent process beyond the date of hire to career development, advancement, upskilling, and more," explained Sanjoe Tom Jose , CEO, and Co-founder of Talview. "With this funding, we plan to further innovate our video AI platform by adding major capabilities at transaction and aggregate levels and also build extensions for many of the mainstream remote-work platforms to help our customers gain profound insights into talent, and make informed, data-driven, and unbiased talent decisions."

The funding caps a strong year for the company, where it tripled its customer base, grew revenue more than twice and launched a remote and live proctoring solution for education and certification institutions. It also entered into key partnerships with SAP and expanded scope of its already strong partnership with Microsoft. By transforming talent hiring and lifelong learning, combined with actionable intelligence, the company's enterprise-grade hiring and the proctoring solution delivers better talent and learning results for all stakeholders. Ultimately, this enables customers to create a level playing field for candidates and learners who aspire to succeed in their careers.

"The talent lifecycle is increasingly complex and digitized, and we see Talview well positioned to leverage their innovative AI-powered video platform to address the challenges of remote hiring and exam-taking with automation and data intelligence," said Kishore Bopardikar . "Their customer growth globally and product innovation is a testament to their leading platform and strong leadership. We are excited to continue our partnership with Talview to turbocharge their growth."

Talview will continue to accelerate and expand their business with enterprise corporations, educational institutions, and certification organizations on a global scale. The company will expand go-to-market efforts across the US, EMEA, and APAC to better support existing and new customers, including Accenture, Allianz, Best Buy, Cognizant, Enel Group, City & Guilds, Cambridge Assessments, and the British Council.

"We've been impressed with the level of collaboration and partnership we've experienced from Talview for our hiring initiatives," said Sarah McPherson , Senior D&T Product Manager, Hiring, Onboarding, and Inclusion at Best Buy. "Talview's approach to video AI provides us with valuable candidate insights to support our talent hiring decisions, selection speed, and development strategies for today and the future."

About Talview

Talview offers an end-to-end, AI-powered hiring and proctoring solution that unifies how organizations screen, interview, and assess top candidates and learners while ensuring a simple, engaging experience for everyone. From the testing center to the office or the home, Talview reimagines, humanizes, and democratizes large-scale recruiting and credentialing processes so every person can realize their full potential both academically and professionally.

"With Talview, you can discover a world of untapped talent."

About the investors

Eileses Capital invests in companies that will improve the way we live, learn, and work. They look for teams whose creativity matches with bold ambition and are ready to adapt themselves to changes in our world.

Emergent Ventures , a Silicon Valley-based VC firm, partners with high-potential entrepreneurs and helps them find a product-market fit and develop a go-to-market. Emergent Ventures focuses on the Intelligent Software space, which includes themes such as Artificial Intelligence, Enterprise Automation, and Cloud Infrastructure.

Inventus Capital was founded in 2007 by successful Silicon Valley entrepreneurs and early-stage VCs with a founder-first philosophy. The GPs have backed nearly 90 founders to date and invest with high conviction behind a very select number of new teams each year.

Storm Ventures is a Silicon Valley-based VC firm focused on Building Enterprise Leaders. Storm Ventures' current enterprise software investments include Algolia, AtScale, and Talkdesk. Storm Ventures was the first or early investor in Airespace (Cisco), Marketo (Adobe), and Mobileiron.

Contact:

Name: Jacob Crompton

Phone: 1-646-480-0356

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Talview

Related Links

www.talview.com

