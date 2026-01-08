TAM Global Study Brings Clarity and Scientific Rigor to the Mesenchymal Stem Cell Landscape

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Translational and Advanced Medicine (TAM) Global today announced the publication of its new peer-reviewed study, "Hierarchical Therapeutic Potential in the Mesenchymal Stem Cell Landscape," in the Journal of Translational Medicine. The paper establishes an evidence-based framework to evaluate mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) therapies based on their regenerative properties and clinical maturity.

Over the past decade, MSC therapies have become a central focus of regenerative medicine, supported by a growing body of clinical data. At the same time, the marketplace has seen a surge in novel, commercially promoted stem cell categories that assert enhanced or specialized healing potential despite limited published evidence and marketing claims that outpace the science. TAM Global's new paper directly addresses this gap, providing a rigorous appraisal of what is clinically validated today and what remains unproven.

"Patients deserve therapies built on evidence—not branding," said Ed Clay, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of TAM Global. "There is a proliferation of purportedly more 'youthful' or 'powerful' stem cell types being advertised without the clinical data to support those claims. Independent research confirming their safety and efficacy is lacking. TAM published this analysis to clarify the scientific landscape and to emphasize the importance of well-characterized MSC therapeutics."

Authored by TAM Global's internationally recognized scientific team, the study categorizes MSC-based interventions according to their demonstrated therapeutic potential and identifies areas where further research and standardization are urgently needed. It also differentiates between authentic MSC therapeutics and marketing-driven cell categories that do not meet established biological or regulatory criteria.

"Our goal is to ground this field in scientific rigor," said Dr. Francesco Marincola, Chief Scientific Officer of TAM Global and co-author of the study. "This paper offers a structured, evidence-based hierarchy that clarifies what we know, what is still speculative, and how MSC therapeutics can advance responsibly. Well-defined MSC biology, supported by validated mechanisms and reproducible clinical outcomes, remains foundational to patient safety and therapeutic progress."

Operating under the TAM Global corporate umbrella, TAM Biosciences serves as the organization's scientific innovation engine—advancing mesenchymal stem cell therapeutics, cancer therapeutics and other next-generation platforms for conditions including degenerative diseases, inflammatory disorders, and cancer. The MSC clinical arm of TAM Global, Cellular Performance Institute (CPI), has delivered over 5,000 MSC treatments to patients while maintaining the highest standards of patient safety, physician oversight, standardized clinical care, and systematic data collection. Building on this extensive real-world clinical experience, TAM Global is preparing a large retrospective study of more than 1,000 patients with herniated disc who received MSC therapy via direct intradiscal injection, with plans for submission to a peer-reviewed medical journal to further evaluate safety and clinical outcomes.

View the full publication in the Journal of Translational Medicine

About TAM Global

TAM Global is a leading translational science company dedicated to developing evidence-based cell therapies built on rigorous biology, standardized characterization, and validated clinical outcomes. With research operations in Boston, Nashville and Tijuana, TAM Global is a multidisciplinary team of 16 PhD scientists and 42 Medical doctors with a decade-long commitment to advancing regenerative medicine and cancer therapeutics. TAM Global is setting new benchmarks for safety, reproducibility, and scientific integrity in the global cell therapy landscape.

