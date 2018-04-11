Tamara C. Darvish Named Capital Automotive Real Estate Services, Inc. Chief Operating Officer

Tamara as the Chief Operating Officer of CARS will use her knowledge and expertise to lead both the Acquisition and Real Estate teams. She has achieved results in the past with her bold execution, game-changing initiatives, and ability to grow a business exponentially.

Tamara most recently held the position of Chief Operating Officer at Pentagon Federal (PenFed) Credit Union where she spearheaded efforts to grow assets by billions, by generating millions of dollars of loan growth each month.

Prior to her outstanding work at PenFed, she was the Executive Vice President at DARCARS Automotive Group. It was at DARCARS that she honed her skills in the automotive industry by growing the family business from 3 franchises to over 20 auto dealerships, maintaining YOY profitability, and serving on multiple industry boards and spending significant time advocating for dealers with members of Congress.

Tamara holds a Doctorate of Laws and a BS in Business Administration, both from Northwood University in Midland, MI. She also has been honored by the National Automotive Dealers Association (NADA) Board of Directors, chosen as one of the Top 100 Women in North American Auto Industry, and achieved the Philanthropist of the Year – Lifetime Achievement Award, to name a few of her many accomplishments.

About Capital Automotive Real Estate Services, Inc.

Capital Automotive is the first company solely focused on providing highly tailored sale-leaseback capital to the automotive retail industry, and has been supporting automobile dealers since 1998. Through custom tailored real estate finance, CARS assists dealers in growing their organizations, acquiring new locations, upgrading existing facilities, constructing new stores, and facilitating estate planning and partner buyouts. CARS was created via collaboration of automobile dealers and experts in real estate and finance. Since inception, the team at CARS have developed and maintained relationships throughout the industry that have provided an in-house level of expertise unparalleled in the marketplace. Since October 2014, Capital Automotive has been owned by Brookfield Property Partners (Nasdaq: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) and its institutional partners in a Brookfield-managed private real estate fund. Brookfield Property Partners is the flagship listed real estate company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $285 billion in assets under management.

