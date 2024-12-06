TAMARA TAYLOR, ERIC ROBERTS, ISAAC KEYS, JUDAE'A & ELIZABETH CAPONIGRO To Lead Psychological Thriller "Madonna Non Grata" From Filmmaker Joshua Coates

New Film Under Production by 20/20 Visions Entertainment Group

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Joshua Coates, the filmmaker behind AGELESS LOVE and KINGDOM REIGN, has chosen the psychological thriller "Madonna Non Grata" as his next feature, with Tamara Taylor (Bones, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D), represented by Greene Talent & Crimson Media, set to star in the lead role.

DDRE Music & Films will oversee executive production, while 20/20 Visions Entertainment Group manages overall production. Joshua Coates and Fetteroff Colen will serve as Producers with Donald D. Edwards serving as Executive Producer.

Coates saids of his next feature: "Directing this talented cast especially the gifted and respected Tamara Taylor is a dream come true for me. Tamara's range and versatility is unmatched, although this film is wrapped in a commercially driven psychological thriller, the storyline for me, examines the importance of compassion and perseverance in supporting those facing mental health challenges—a message embodied by Tamara's character."

The film also stars Isaac Keys (Power Book IV: Force), Eric Roberts (The Dark Knight, Expendables), Judae'a (The Chi, Chicago Med), Elizabeth Caponigro (Ageless Love) and Kris D. Lofton (Power Book IV: Force). The film also features Christopher Mann (Loving, House of Cards) and introduces newcomer Brandon J. Miller. Casting was led by Leslie M. Greene, C.S.A.

The official synopsis reads: Bobby, a young man with mental challenges, has spent eight years in a Behavioral Healthcare Facility after witnessing his father's murder, a crime allegedly committed by his mother, Carol Anne. Traumatized into silence, he remains unreachable, pushing Dr. Sheri Jackson (Tamara Taylor), the facility's lead psychiatrist, to make it her personal mission to break through. When Bobby reunites with his family, long-buried secrets resurface, setting off a spiral of murder and madness that blurs the line between love and destruction. The screenplay is crafted by JE Tyler and Donald Edwards.

"A few pages into the script, I knew I was in" Taylor said of the script. "I found the journey of this character intriguing, and the arc of the story unexpected and compelling. Can't wait to dive in!!"

Filming is set to begin in Pennsylvania in January 2025, with distribution by Urban Home Entertainment.

For further information, please contact [email protected] or call 831-747-7455

Contact: Joshua Coates

20/20 VISIONS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

1041 North Formosa Ave

West Hollywood California 90046

Phone: (323) 850-3526 Suite #207

SOURCE 20/20 Visions Entertainment Group