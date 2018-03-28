Tamarac Introduces Quick Start Offering

CHICAGO, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet | Tamarac (www.tamaracinc.com) is introducing Quick Start, a new offering that will make its award-winning portfolio management technology available to firms, such as "breakaways", that want to jump-start their technology implementation process and accelerate growth.

The Quick Start offering is designed for Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) whose priority is to get Tamarac's portfolio management solution up and running within 30 days. The program has been successfully tested and implemented for multiple firms and is now ready to support RIAs of any size.

"The Quick Start offering was developed to enable RIAs to more quickly benefit from the automation our integrated platform delivers," said Stuart DePina, President, Envestnet | Tamarac. "This offering is especially beneficial for firms that need to scale as soon as possible and establish their business operations."

The Quick Start offering provides numerous advantages for "breakaways" and other firms, regardless of size or lifecycle stage, that benefit from fast onboarding:

Enables RIAs to scale their business more quickly during a time when a firm starting out or looking to grow is facing significant challenges such as transitioning clients, hiring staff and establishing customer relationship management (CRM) systems. Research from Aite Group found that independent RIAs using an integrated offering have 78 percent more assets compared to their peers, service 57 percent more clients and realize a 46 percent increase in revenue.

Helps firms fulfill their fiduciary responsibilities by providing a more diverse array of investment options such as separately managed accounts or alternatives. As part of Envestnet, Tamarac can offer access to Envestnet's managed products network. In addition, RIAs have the technology infrastructure to offer alternatives to high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) and other clients without resorting to inefficient workarounds.

Provides maximum flexibility in choosing custodians – the Tamarac platform is custodian agnostic, supports multi-custodial RIAs and is continually enhancing its integrations with custodial platforms.

Delivers access to the recently enhanced online Tamarac University training, which enables RIAs to get the training they need on Tamarac software at their own pace.

"Breakaways are most vulnerable to external forces as they work to secure their business and build their operations," noted DePina. "We've found that some firms initially gravitate toward half-measures and believe they should wait to grow their business before implementing an integrated platform like Tamarac. But the research shows that firms that invest in scalable technology early in their growth are able to better competitively position themselves and streamline their operations during the critical formative stage."

The Quick Start program is designed for firms that can bypass the conversion process of historical accounting data when implementing Tamarac's portfolio management and reporting solution – which is especially beneficial for "breakaway" firms establishing a new practice. The growth in "breakaways" has accelerated in recent years, with Cerulli Associates projecting that independent RIA and hybrid RIAs will increase their market share in the financial advisory space from 23% in 2015 to 28% by 2020.

"We started our firm to provide our clients with an improved experience," said Dino Efthimiou, Co-Founder of Delta Wealth Advisors. "Tamarac's Quick Start Program and technology platform give our clients detailed visibility and a better perspective through customized reporting at their convenience. It allows us to extract important data insights to better inform our investment decisions and ultimately help our clients meet their financial goals."

For more information about the Tamarac Quick Start Program, visit www.tamaracinc.com or contact sales@tamaracinc.com.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is a leading provider of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. Envestnet's unified technology enhances advisor productivity and strengthens the wealth management process. Envestnet empowers enterprises and advisors to more fully understand their clients and deliver better outcomes.

Envestnet enables financial advisors to better manage client outcomes and strengthen their practices. Institutional-quality research and advanced portfolio solutions are provided through Envestnet | PMC, our Portfolio Management Consultants group. Envestnet | Yodlee is a leading data aggregation and data analytics platform powering dynamic, cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. Envestnet | Tamarac provides leading rebalancing, reporting, and practice management software for advisors. Envestnet | Retirement Solutions provides retirement advisors with an integrated platform that combines leading practice management technology, research and due diligence, data aggregation, compliance tools, fiduciary solutions and intelligent managed account solutions.

More than 59,000 advisors and 2,900 companies including: 16 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 39 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest Registered Investment Advisors, and hundreds of Internet services companies, leverage Envestnet technology and services. Envestnet solutions enhance knowledge of the client, accelerate client on-boarding, improve client digital experiences, and help drive better outcomes for enterprises, advisors, and their clients.

For more information about Envestnet | Tamarac, please visit www.tamaracinc.com and follow @TamaracInc.

Media Contact:

Jim Holland

Weber Shandwick

312.988.2037

jholland@webershandwick.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tamarac-introduces-quick-start-offering-300620714.html

SOURCE Envestnet | Tamarac

Related Links

http://www.tamaracinc.com

