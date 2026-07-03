Tamarack Resort Announces 4th of July Reopening of Tamarack Express

DONNELLY, Idaho, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tamarack Resort announced that the Tamarack Express chairlift will reopen to the public on Saturday, July 4th , four days ahead of its original July 8 target. The repaired lift will allow guests to access mountain biking, scenic hiking, and Mid-Mountain Lodge just in time for the holiday weekend and the upcoming Big Mountain Enduro.

The Tamarack Express chairlift overlooks a stunning Lake Cascade.

The reopening follows the successful completion of a lift tower replacement completed in partnership with lift manufacturer Leitner-Poma. Tamarack's Mountain Operations team worked in close partnership with Granite Excavation, ALLWEST Testing & Engineering, Knife River, and Salmon River Helicopters to complete the project and all required inspections.

"Safety has been our top priority throughout this process," said Kara Finley, Chief Operating Officer of Tamarack Resort. "Our team worked closely with Leitner-Poma to complete every required inspection, and we have received full approval to resume operations. We appreciate the patience of our guests, homeowners and community, and we're excited to welcome everyone back to the mountain ahead of schedule."

Operationally, Tamarack Express will resume 7-day a week operations. This Saturday and Sunday, July 4th - 5th , the lift will turn from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m, with the regular operating schedule resuming thereafter. Mid-Mountain Lodge will be open Saturday and Sunday, July 4th - 5th , from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., offering grab-and-go food, bar-service, and an outdoor BBQ. The lodge will resume its regular operating schedule thereafter, with the Mid-Mountain Lodge summer BBQ and live music series starting July 11th from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m, every Saturday.

The reopening comes just ahead of the return of the Big Mountain Enduro on July 10th –11th . After a successful debut in 2025, the event returns with free registration and complimentary camping, breaking down barriers and encouraging riders of all experience levels to participate. Guests may use a Tamarack All Season Pass, LOAM Pass, or purchase a bike haul ticket. Bike haul ticket purchases during the event include a $20 food and beverage voucher redeemable at Mid-Mountain Lodge.

With Tamarack Express back in service, guests can once again enjoy lift-served mountain biking, scenic chairlift rides, hiking, Mid-Mountain Lodge events, championship golf at Osprey Meadows, boating and watersports on Lake Cascade, and the many summer experiences that make Tamarack America's only ski, golf, and lake resort.

For lift operations, trail status, race information and summer events, visit tamarackidaho.com.

About Tamarack Resort

Tamarack Resort is America's only ski, golf, and lake resort. The independent, all-season destination encompasses 4,400 acres approximately 90 miles north of Boise, Idaho. The resort offers recreation, real estate, vacation rentals, event space, and an alpine village. Winter features 2,800 vertical feet across 1,610 skiable acres, while summer includes championship golf, mountain biking, hiking, rafting, ziplining, and watersports on Lake Cascade.

Media Contact:

Zander Smith

(406)-381-6743

[email protected]

SOURCE TAMARACK RESORT