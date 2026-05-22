Golfweek Names Tamarack Resort's Osprey Meadows Idaho's Best Public Course You Can Play and a Top 100 Resort Course in the U.S.

Originally designed by renowned golf course architecture firm Robert Trent Jones II, Osprey Meadows reopened in 2024 following an extensive restoration and reimagining effort led in collaboration with the original RTJ II design team. The 18-hole, par-73 championship course stretches 7,447 yards from the tips and features dramatic mountain terrain, waterfalls, wetlands, lakes, island-style greens, bridges, and panoramic views of Lake Cascade and Idaho's West Central Mountains.

"This recognition from Golfweek is a tremendous honor and a reflection of the incredible work that our team has put into restoring and elevating Osprey Meadows at Tamarack Resort," said Scott Turlington, President of Tamarack Resort. "The course is a pillar of Tamarack's identity as America's only ski, golf, and lake resort, and we're proud to see it recognized among the top golf experiences in the country."

Located approximately 90 miles north of Boise, Tamarack Resort's Osprey Meadows Golf Course combines championship-level golf with a fully integrated four-season resort experience. The course sits at nearly 5,000 feet elevation and offers five sets of tees, a slope rating of 142, a full driving range, short-game practice area, and an approximately 23,000-square-foot social and putting green — one of the largest practice greens in the region.

Osprey Meadows Golf Course has been described as offering unique challenges for players of every skill level. "The combination of mountain golf, lake views, elevation changes, and strategic shot-making creates an experience that is both visually stunning and highly playable," said Chris Peterson, PGA Director of Golf at Tamarack Resort. "Golfweek's recognition as Idaho's Best Public Course You Can Play validates not only the quality of the course itself, but also the broader golf experience we continue to build here at Tamarack." One of the course's most distinctive features is the "Double Down" Gambler's Hole, a one-of-a-kind 19th par-3 designed to settle wagers and create a memorable finishing experience for players.

In addition to daily public play, Osprey Meadows hosts tournaments, private outings, local leagues, and major championship events throughout the season. The course also anchors Tamarack's growing collection of summer amenities, which include the brand-new Marina on Lake Cascade, lift-served mountain biking, hiking, ziplining, and a vibrant alpine-style village with dining, lodging, and events.

For more information or to book tee times, visit:

Tamarack Resort Golf

About Tamarack Resort

Tamarack Resort is America's only ski, golf, and lake resort. The independent, all-season destination is situated on 3,600 acres located 90 miles north of Boise, Idaho. Within its master planned community, Tamarack offers recreation, real estate, vacation rentals, event space, and a vibrant alpine-style village. In the winter, the resort offers 2,800 vertical feet across 1,610 acres of skiable terrain. Summer amenities include championship golf, mountain biking, ziplining, hiking, rafting, and watersports on Lake Cascade. For more information, visit Tamarack Resort

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SOURCE TAMARACK RESORT