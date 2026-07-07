Tamarack Resort Named No.1 Resort in the West by Travel + Leisure's 2026 World's Best Awards

For Tamarack Resort, the recognition marks a defining milestone as one of North America's premier four-season destinations. The first-place award reflects the positive experiences of guests who have recognized Tamarack for its exceptional recreation, hospitality, dining, accommodations, and year-round mountain lifestyle.

"To be recognized as the No. 1 Resort in the West by the readers of Travel + Leisure is an extraordinary honor," said Scott Turlington, President of Tamarack Resort. "Awards like this are especially meaningful because they come directly from the people who have experienced Tamarack firsthand. It reflects the dedication of every member of our team and our shared commitment to creating unforgettable experiences for every guest who visits. To be recognized alongside some of the most iconic destinations in the country is both humbling and incredibly rewarding."

Over the past several years, Tamarack has earned a growing list of national accolades recognizing its leadership as a four-season destination. Most recently, Osprey Meadows Golf Course was recognized as the No. 1 public golf course you can play in Idaho and among Golfweek's Top Resort Courses in the United States. The resort has also been recognized among The Wall Street Journal's Top 100 Ski Resorts in North America, named among Travel + Leisure's Top 20 Places to Visit in Idaho, honored by Powder as the No. 1 Up-and-Coming Ski Resort, and celebrated as home to USA TODAY's No. 1 Ski Restaurant at The Reserve for three consecutive years.

The recognition follows a series of significant investments that have elevated nearly every aspect of the resort experience. Over the past several years, Tamarack has expanded The Village with new residences, restaurants, and amenities; restored the award-winning Osprey Meadows Golf Course; opened a new 100-slip marina on Lake Cascade; enhanced its mountain recreation offerings; and continued to strengthen its reputation as America's only ski, golf, and lake resort. All of these investments helped create the elevated guest experience recognized by Travel + Leisure readers.

"This recognition is especially rewarding because it reflects the experiences our guests have had across the entire resort," said Turlington. "Whether they're skiing fresh powder, enjoying a round at Osprey Meadows, spending the afternoon on Lake Cascade, or making lifelong memories with family and friends, we're honored that so many have chosen Tamarack as their favorite resort in the West."

The World's Best Awards are based on an annual reader survey conducted by Travel + Leisure, recognizing outstanding travel experiences around the world. For more information about Tamarack Resort, visit www.tamarackidaho.com. The complete Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2026 rankings are available at www.travelandleisure.com.

About Tamarack Resort

Tamarack Resort is America's only ski, golf, and lake resort. Located 90 miles north of Boise, Idaho, the all-season destination spans 4,400 acres. Within its master-planned community, Tamarack offers recreation, real estate, vacation rentals, event space, and a vibrant alpine-style village. Winter features 2,800 vertical feet across 2,000 acres of skiable terrain. Summer amenities include championship golf, mountain biking, hiking, ziplining, boating and watersports on Lake Cascade. For more information, visit tamarackidaho.com.

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Zander Smith

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SOURCE Tamarack Resort