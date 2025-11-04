Tamarack Resort Announces Mountain and Resort Enhancements

MOUNTAIN IMPROVEMENTS

New Ski Runs South of Bliss

Tamarack has added new runs south of Bliss as part of post-fire recovery efforts. Logging and forest restoration operations focused on removing burned and hazard trees, clearing underbrush, and promoting long-term forest health—all while expanding skiable terrain for guests this winter.

Expanded Green Terrain

The resort's main green run, Waltz, has been significantly widened to create more room for progression and learning. Additional mobile snowmaking guns have been relocated to this area to ensure early opening conditions and consistent coverage throughout the season.

Run Mowing for Earlier Openings

For the first time in years, specialized Aebi mowers were brought in to trim vegetation on Tamarack's most popular runs—including Serenity, Showtime, and Encore. This work allows the mountain to open earlier and provides smoother, more manicured surfaces throughout the season.

New Lift Ramps Installed

New loading and unloading ramps have been installed at key chairlifts—including Discovery Chair, Tamarack Express, and Summit Express—to ensure smoother transitions for skiers and riders of all ability levels.

GUEST EXPERIENCE & MOUNTAIN AMENITIES

Mid-Mountain Lodge | Year Two

Entering its second winter, the Mid-Mountain Lodge continues to be the heart of Tamarack's on- mountain experience. Building on the success of last season, guests can expect expanded dining offerings, live music, and enhanced outdoor seating overlooking Lake Cascade.

New DJ Snowcat for Elevated Après

Tamarack is taking après to new heights—literally—with the introduction of a mobile DJ Snowcat, bringing high-energy après experiences to different mountain locations throughout the season.

Expanded Nordic Offerings

Nordic enthusiasts will enjoy expanded cross-country ski rentals, lessons, and programming this winter, solidifying Tamarack as a true all-ability, all-activity destination.

New Sport School Location

Tamarack's Sports School has moved to a new, centralized location, in the Village offering easier access for lessons, rentals, and guest check-in.

Elevation Studio | Fitness & Wellness

A brand-new Elevation Studio will open this winter, offering guests and Club members a range of fitness and wellness classes—from yoga and mobility to guided stretch and recovery sessions.

New Golf Simulator Location

The resort's indoor golf simulator has relocated to the Lodge at Osprey Meadows, providing year- round opportunities for golfers to play, train, and stay connected to the sport even through winter.

RESORT & VILLAGE ENHANCEMENTS

Central Reservation and Lodging Check-In in the Village

Tamarack's new Central Reservations and Lodging Check-In is now located in the Village, consolidating guest services and improving arrival flow. The new hub provides direct access to ski valet, gear check, and concierge support.

Parking & Accessibility Improvements

Upper Village Lot and Lower Village Lot expansions to ease congestion during peak weekends.

to ease congestion during peak weekends. New Aspen Parking Lot constructed expanding parking capacity significantly. New Camping Spots in Aspen 10 spaces (26' wide x 40' deep), ideal for Class A and C motorhomes, and 4 spaces (12' wide x 25' deep), ideal for Sprinter vans and Class B camper vans.

expanding parking capacity significantly.

SIGNATURE WINTER EVENTS

Tamarack's 2025-2026 winter event calendar is packed with can't-miss moments for guests of all ages. The following represent a selection of planned events:

Miracle Bar Holiday Pop-Up | Nov. 17 – Dec. 31

| Nov. 17 – Dec. 31 Tree Lighting Celebration | Nov. 29

| Nov. 29 Meet Santa | Dec. 20

| Dec. 20 Santa Skis Free | Dec. 25

| Dec. 25 New Year's Eve Celebration | Dec. 31

| Dec. 31 Night Skiing on Discovery | Jan. 17

| Jan. 17 IMD U14 Qualifier | Feb. 6-9

| Feb. 6-9 Valentine's Day Event with Expedia Cruises | Feb. 14

| Feb. 14 Disco on Disco Night Skiing | Feb. 14

| Feb. 14 Ski Like a Girl Tour Stop | Feb. 21

| Feb. 21 Snowfort Music Festival | Mar. 6-7

| Mar. 6-7 Idaho State Pond Skim Championship | April 4

| April 4 RMSHA Hillclimb (X Games Qualifier) | April 17-18

Each event builds upon Tamarack's growing reputation for delivering memorable, family-friendly, and high-energy mountain experiences throughout the winter season. To view the full calendar of events, visit tamarackidaho.com/event

LOOKING AHEAD: THE FUTURE OF TAMARACK

Beyond the slopes, Tamarack continues to evolve with major resort and real estate development projects:

Tamarack Marina: On track for a Memorial Day 2026 opening with 100 slips, public boardwalk, beach, and fuel dock.

On track for a Memorial Day 2026 opening with 100 slips, public boardwalk, beach, and fuel dock. Aspen Townhomes: Vertical construction underway on Phase 1 (16 of 60 planned units).

Vertical construction underway on Phase 1 (16 of 60 planned units). Lake Wing Condominiums: Pre-construction in progress with vertical build set for spring. With world-class skiing, championship golf, lake recreation, and vibrant Village life, Tamarack's all- season identity continues to grow stronger every year.

About Tamarack Resort

Tamarack Resort is America's only ski, golf and lake resort. The independent, all-season destination is situated on 3,600 acres, located 90 miles north of Boise, Idaho. Within its master- planned community, Tamarack offers recreation, real estate, vacation rentals, event space and a vibrant alpine-style village. The winter brings 2,800 feet of vertical on 1,530 acres of skiable terrain in addition to Nordic and snowshoe trails. In the summer, the resort is home to golf, mountain biking, ziplining, hiking, rafting, and watersports on Lake Cascade. For more information on recreation, accommodations and real estate, visit tamarackidaho.com .

Media Contact:

Zander Smith 406-381-6743

[email protected]

SOURCE TAMARACK RESORT