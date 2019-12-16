Tamarack Resort Chooses Ascent360 CDP To Accelerate Marketing Outreach

GOLDEN, Colo., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent360, a leading customer database platform (CDP) provider for mid-market businesses, announced today that Tamarack Resort has chosen the platform to help them achieve their marketing goals: building awareness and driving visitors to their family-friendly, four-seasons destination.

Tamarack Resort sits on the shores of Lake Cascade, located 90 miles northwest of Boise, Idaho in Valley County. Tamarack offers skiing, lift-served mountain biking trails and a host of lake activities. Now under new ownership, the resort is preparing to open the Wildwood Express — a high-speed quad chairlift — and additional portions of the Village at Tamarack this season.

"There are so many positive things happening at the resort right now," said Brad Larsen, general manager of operations at Tamarack Resort. "The team at Ascent360 will help us improve our data aggregation and our ability to communicate what is unique about Tamarack to our guests."

The resort chose the Ascent360 CDP to centralize data from multiple systems and make personalized communication easy. With a long history of ski-industry and database expertise, Ascent360 will also act as an extension of Tamarack's marketing team by providing outreach and communication strategies and marketing tactics.

"The first step is to integrate the resort's data into the CDP," says Carlos Perez, chief revenue officer at Ascent 360. "After analyzing the data, we can help Tamarack segment their audience, and run the marketing campaigns they need to reach out to Idahoans and beyond."

"Ascent360 delivers proven results in increased engagement and ROI," Perez continues. "Along with the help of a dedicated Success Manager, which we provide to every client, Ascent360 attributes campaign revenue, shows immediate returns and drives year-over-year growth."

About Ascent360:

Ascent360 is a leading Customer Data Platform (CDP) provider for mid-market business-to-consumer (B2C) companies. Founded in 2013, Ascent360 developed one of the first CDPs, and today manages over 150 databases for clients across multiple retail, resort and e-commerce segments. With the mission of simplifying and humanizing data, the Ascent360 Software-as-a-Service solution helps marketers understand their prospects or customers and personalize their approach to meet individual needs. Ascent360 offers on-going data analysis and strategic marketing guidance to guarantee an immediate and a long-term return on investment.

About Tamarack Resort:

Tamarack Resort is a four-season destination nestled in Idaho's Payette River Mountains Region. The resort is located 90 miles north of Boise on the shores of Lake Cascade, just west of the small town of Donnelly. From onsite lodging, dining and event space to the full range of outdoor recreation in the Idaho mountains, there is adventure for all seasons. The winter brings 2,800 feet of vertical on 1,100 lift-accessed acres for skiers and snowboarders, along with Nordic and snowshoe trails. During the summer, the resort is home to mountain biking, hiking, rafting and watersports on Lake Cascade. For more information visit www.tamarackidaho.com.

For more information, visit http://www.ascent360.com/, or contact Carlos Perez at 720.923.1541 or email cperez@ascent360.com.

SOURCE Ascent360

Related Links

http://www.ascent360.com

