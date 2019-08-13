Tamarak Capital and Clear Home, Inc. Announce Strategic Partnership to Double-Down on Growth

OREM, Utah, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Home, Inc. and Tamarak Capital announced today a strategic partnership to take Clear Home to the next level through strategy, finance, HR, and marketing synergies. The two companies are teaming up to revolutionize the home services purchasing experience.

Growth is in the DNA of both Tamarak and Clear Home. Clear Home was recently named one of the 50 fastest-growing companies in Utah by MountainWest Capital Network, and Tamarak's partners are experienced in starting and growing both private and public companies in myriad industries, including one of the 500 fastest-growing in the US.

The partnership is expected to accelerate growth and help Clear Home achieve its goal of simplifying a million products in customers' homes by 2023. Paul Southam, the Founder of Clear Home, stated, "We are excited to announce our new partnership with Tamarak Capital. With this partnership, Clear Home will have exceptional growth and stability in an ever-changing marketplace. Tamarak brings with them vast experience and knowledge in areas that are new to Clear Home, which will help us double-down on growth."

"Clear Home is all about opportunity and growth," said Keaton Hatch, Partner and CEO of Tamarak. "Their leadership team doesn't simply defer to tradition, nor are they content to copy-and-paste a historical business model indefinitely—as so many businesses do. They are thoughtful, energetic, and very capable of continuing their history of high growth and company expansion. We are proud to partner with them as they prepare for strategic opportunities in the coming years."

Tamarak's Partner and CFO, Nate McBride, noted the following about Tamarak's engagement with Clear Home: "In planning and launching several exciting new strategic initiatives, we have already seen the impact created by combining the Tamarak and Clear Home teams. Collectively, the Tamarak team brings experience in growth, raising significant capital, analyzing/closing acquisitions, revamping strategies and brands, and ultimately helping companies realize their full potential. Combined with Clear Home's industry-leading expertise and performance, we think there is immense potential to further accelerate Clear Home's growth into an even more established, scalable, and valuable company."

About Tamarak Capital

Founded in 2016, Tamarak has invested in over a dozen Utah companies ranging from start-ups to well-established businesses. Tamarak combines its partners' experience in scaling high-growth ventures with additional personnel resources (e.g., marketing, accounting, operations, etc.) to help each investment succeed. They invest in talented, curious, and teachable founders who run scalable ventures and inspire those around them. Learn more: www.tmrk.com.

About Clear Home

Clear Home is on a mission to simplify how customers purchase home services from TV and internet to mobility and energy. As the #1 Nationwide DIRECTV Dealer since 2011, Clear Home has provided a world-class purchasing experience to over 450,000 customers in the last decade. Learn more: www.clearhome.us.

