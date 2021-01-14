Tamarin Creates First Platform to Connect with COVID Service Providers

BELMONT, Mass., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tamarin announces the launch of the only highly-curated network of providers trained in COVID protocols. The Gather Safely™ COVID Service Network ("Network") makes it easy to connect with clinicians, compliance officers, and public health professionals who provide COVID safety, testing, and protocol services.

"We see this as a game changer for anyone responsible for COVID compliance in their organization," said Empoweru Consulting Group's Partner, Erin Lubien. "Since COVID struck in the US, all organizations have been scrambling to safely bring their people back together. The Gather Safely™ Network gives our clients instant connection to individuals and teams who can help with COVID compliance and onsite test administration, saving productivity and precious waiting times at clinics."

"Throughout 2020, we connected clients from all industries to service providers that offered COVID protocol implementation support including project management and testing; but the process was unnecessarily time consuming," said Kat Kuzmeskas, CEO of Tamarin. "At a time of historically concerning COVID case count, our goal is that the Network serves as the easiest and fastest way for COVID service providers and their potential customers to connect directly."

The Gather Safely™ COVID Service Network is a curated, membership-based network that requires vetting of service providers who have:

Active healthcare licenses;

CLIA certification; and/or

Direct experience in the client's industry

The Gather Safely™ Network provides robust tools for service providers such as the ability to communicate easily and securely with potential clients, and to manage invoicing and scheduling seamlessly. The Network streamlines the entire process for service providers, many of whom launched their own ventures during the COVID crisis.

The Network adds to Tamarin's Gather Safely™ Program that already includes a blockchain-backed HIPAA-, FERPA- and COPPA-compliant software platform that captures and shares users' health and test statuses in a Human Resources-safe way; access to accurate and affordable tests and supplies; and straightforward information to help keep businesses, organizations, and individuals healthy and safe.

To join the Gather Safely™ COVID Service Network as a service provider, head to Tamarin's website . Use code LAUNCH50 to receive the first month's membership free. (Available to first 50 registrants.)

About Tamarin Health

Since 2017, Tamarin Health, a woman-owned company, has developed advanced technology that connects and streamlines processes with the ultimate aim to decrease the cost of healthcare. Its Gather Safely™ Program is the most comprehensive solution to America's COVID needs.

Media Contact:

Jayshaline Shethna

860-431-0535

[email protected]

SOURCE Tamarin Health

Related Links

https://www.tamarin.health

