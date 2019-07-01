Tamarind Partners, Inc. Celebrates Office Move and Launches Family Office Gatherings

To accommodate its growing business and team, Tamarind Partners relocated to a larger office space in the same building at 4500 PGA Blvd, Suite 301A, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida 33418. In March, Tamarind Partners also welcomed Euclid Walker, Founder of Parkway Investment Management, an advisory and investment firm focused on alternative investment solutions, including Private Equity, Opportunity Zone Funds, Digital Asset and late stage ventures, who will share office space as tenant.

A diverse group of family office executives, friends, family, peers, strategic providers and advisors, and investment managers attended the open house. Some traveled from as far away as Miami and Stuart and a larger contingency attended from local Palm Beach Gardens and Jupiter. "The number of family offices migrating to South Florida in the last 10 years has been astonishing," notes Tamarind Partners' Founder, Kirby Rosplock, PhD. For many, the tax advantages outweigh some of the prior perceived disadvantages such as access to strong talent or being in a financial hub like New York or Chicago. We find that family offices are seeking quiet refuges for meeting, networking, exchanging ideas, and not necessarily having to pay a membership fee or be pitched to get a steak dinner."

Thus the open house marked the launch of Tamarind Partners "family office gatherings." "These small, closed-door, invite-only gatherings will feature a special guest, a special topic, or a presentation to a highly curated audience," describes Rosplock. To learn more about the upcoming events and if you qualify, please contact info@tamarindpartners.com.

Tamarind Partners supports affluent families and the operators and strategic providers and advisors who serve them through three core family office solutions - consulting and advisory, wealth education, and administration. Tamarind's consulting and advisory solutions consist of family office consulting, foundation and grant advisory, succession and transition planning, investment reviews, and governance structure development. Tamarind Learning delivers online wealth education solutions for self-paced and cohort learning. Outsourced administrative solutions and experienced C-Suite professionals can be provided when hiring doesn't make sense. With a highly skilled, global network of senior, expert advisors, look to Tamarind Partners as your objective, "thinking partner."

