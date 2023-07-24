Tamaroff Honda and Nissan Certified as a J.D. Power 2023 Dealer of Excellence

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tamaroff Honda and Nissan, with more than 54 years of success built on surpassing customer expectations, has received a certification in the esteemed J.D. Power 2023 Dealer of Excellence Program. This program acknowledges a limited number of exceptional vehicle dealerships across the U.S. that consistently deliver outstanding customer service.

"At Tamaroff, our pursuit of customer satisfaction is a collective and never-ending effort," said Eric Frehsée, president of The Tamaroff Group. "We engage each employee to deliver unparalleled levels of sales, service and expertise and this accomplishment is a testament to the dedication we get from every team member, every day."

Known for its "Voice of the Customer" research for more than 50 years, J.D. Power and, subsequently, its Dealer of Excellence Program, help consumers identify leading retailers that will go the extra mile. Tamaroff, driven by an unyielding pursuit of improvement, constantly seeks innovative ways to enhance the customer experience and never rests on its laurels. By investing significant time and resources into refining their service processes, Tamaroff has cultivated a remarkable reputation for delivering excellence.

This commitment is exemplified by the comprehensive 'Total Care by Tamaroff' program, which extends to every new and qualifying pre-owned vehicle. This program encompasses a range of benefits, including:

Three oil changes and tire rotations and free car washes

A collision deductible reimbursement of up to $500 for three years

for three years Convenient pickup and delivery for both sales and service

A 7-day vehicle exchange promise

Through these initiatives and many more, along with easy ways to schedule and receive vehicle service online or by phone, Tamaroff ensures each customer receives unparalleled care throughout their ownership journey.

According to J.D. Power, buying a vehicle is a significant financial transaction and can be stressful because there's so much information to digest. The Dealer of Excellence Program assists auto buyers who are looking for an exceptional dealership where they can confidently buy a vehicle. Certified dealers also benefit by leveraging the J.D. Power brand and promoting their dealership's commitment to an outstanding customer purchase experience.

J.D. Power 2023 Dealer of Excellence Program recognition is based on achievement of high scores from automotive manufacturer customer research and completion of an in-dealership best practices verification visit. For more information, visit jdpower.com/us-doe. For more information on The Tamaroff Group, visit TheTamaroffGroup.com.

SOURCE The Tamaroff Group