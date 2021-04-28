Tamatem Games Announces Release of Brand New Narrative Mobile Game 'Girl's Secrets' in Partnership with Nanobit

AMMAN, Jordan, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tamatem, the leading mobile games publisher in the MENA region, launches 'Girl's Secrets' in the Middle East in partnership with Nanobit, the Croatian mobile games developer. Girl's Secrets is the localized and 'Arab-ized' version of Nanobit's extremely popular narrative game 'My Story'.

Girl's Secrets is not the first localized game in partnership with Nanobit. In 2020, Tamatem published the successful title 'Fashion Queen' also known as 'Hollywood Story' that took the MENA market by storm with over 10 million game downloads.

Dina Rashdan, Tamatem Product Manager, states: "We have high expectations on the launch of Girl's Secrets in the MENA market. This narrative game will be the first of its kind in the region and will surely get users captivated as they determine the fate of their very own personalized characters!"

Tamatem's collaboration with Nanobit in 2020 was only the beginning of a fruitful partnership in publishing extraordinary mobile games in the region. Dominik Safaric, Project Manager at Nanobit states "After the successful launch of Fashion Queen, we're delighted to continue our joint venture with Tamatem in localizing and publishing one of our most popular international hits in mobile games, 'My Story', into Arabic. This continuation of our partnership has not only allowed us to strengthen our relationship but also expands existing opportunities in taking 'My Story' to the MENA region and reach Arab gamers who have been enjoying the game tremendously even before the localization. We are confident that Tamatem's extensive knowledge of the market and audience will have a significant impact on the Arabic story-telling gaming landscape and that this partnership will provide Arab players with exciting experiences."

Tamatem has worked with a handful of renowned international game developers to bring only the best games to the MENA market. Today, Tamatem stands at the forefront of the industry with over 100 million game downloads and counting. You can download Girl's Secrets on both Google Play & App Store.

