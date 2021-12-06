Tamatem Games Raises $11 Million in Series B Funding Round led by KRAFTON, Inc.

Tamatem has seen great successes since its launch, leveraging over 100 million game downloads and gaining widespread international recognition for its publishing efforts in the region. With the investment in play and following its previous publishing successes, Tamatem plans on amplifying its efforts even further by bringing a wider selection of games with bigger and more popular titles to the Arabic speaking market. "The demand for relatable and enjoyable mobile games is higher than ever and our mission is to provide our region with the best gaming experience possible" CEO & Founder Hussam Hammo

MENA's leading publisher will also carry out its growth strategy of increasing its presence in the region by expanding offices in Saudi Arabia to hire local Saudi talent and have a stronger foothold in the country that harbors 70% of its users. Alongside its expansion efforts in Saudi Arabia Tamatem also plans to expand into more countries in the region. Plans of launching a gaming academy to train, educate and elevate employment in the industry are also on the horizon for Tamatem in pursuit of pushing market growth and maturity. "Big things are happening for the mobile games industry in the region, we are reaping the rewards of our past successes and pushing forward with more experience and more grit. We are at the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the massive potential of mobile games in MENA and I am always super elevated when more people invest in the industry and the region" - CEO & Founder Hussam Hammo Tamatem is recognized as one of the most funded gaming startups in the region, raising over $17 million in funding since its establishment in 2013.

Commenting on the investment, Anuj Tandon, Head (India and MENA), Corporate Development, KRAFTON, Inc. said, 'We see huge potential in the MENA region and are happy to have started our investment journey here with a prolific publisher like Tamatem. We are committed to the MENA region and willing to take more bets in the overall Media and Entertainment Sector, and this investment is aligned with our efforts to strengthen our commitment to the startup ecosystem. This is just the beginning of our many investments in this region.' He further added, 'As we continue our focus to provide the best experience for our MENA users of our various games including PUBG:NEW STATE, Tamatem's deep understanding of the local landscape and this collaboration will be very helpful.'

About Tamatem

Tamatem is the leading mobile game publisher in the MENA region. The company was launched in 2013 with the mission of reducing the massive gap in Arabic content available in MENA mobile games. Tamatem works with international game developers to localize and publish mobile games in the Arabic-speaking market. Today, Tamatem is leading the market with over 100 million game downloads, 1 million monthly active users and over 50 published games.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

KRAFTON, Inc. is a collective of independent game development studios brought together to create innovative and engaging entertainment experiences for gamers across the world. The company consists of PUBG Studios, Bluehole Studio, Striking Distance Studios, RisingWings, Dreamotion, and Unknown Worlds, each with its own unique expertise.

KRAFTON is responsible for premier entertainment properties including PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG: NEW STATE, The Callisto Protocol, TERA, and ELYON. As a technology-driven company that boasts world-class capabilities, KRAFTON seeks to expand its areas of business beyond games to multimedia entertainment and deep learning.

