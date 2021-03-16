Tambellini Group Announces National Winners of 2021 Technology Leadership Awards, California Polytechnic State University and Alamo Colleges District Take Top Honors

William J. Britton, the CIO and VP of Information Technology at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo, won the 2021 CIO Award. Tweet this

Tambellini Group, the world's leading independent technology research and advisory firm dedicated exclusively to higher education, created the Technology Leadership Awards to celebrate IT teams and leaders for their excellence in driving transformative modernization efforts.

"Institutions look to continuously improve their operations as they adapt to the rapidly changing demands of today's students, and the most successful ones are supported by strong technology leaders and teams," says Vicki Tambellini, President and CEO of Tambellini Group.

"We are honored to elevate and reward Cal Poly and Alamo Colleges for their remarkable achievements in serving students and leading progress during an exceptionally challenging year for higher education."

CIO Award Winner: William J. (Bill) Britton, California Polytechnic State U, San Luis Obispo

In his five years as chief technologist at Cal Poly, Britton has led numerous ambitious modernization projects, including the university's successful transition to a cloud-based campus data center and the development of a Digital Transformation Hub ( DxHub ) in partnership with Amazon Web Services to provide students with hands-on cloud technology development experience.

Britton's ability to accelerate ongoing implementations of cloud-based Learning Management Systems in March 2020 was instrumental in ensuring Cal Poly could swiftly scale virtual learning and meet the needs of its faculty and 23,000 students.

Innovative Technology Team Award: Alamo Colleges District

The Alamo College District's five colleges and eight regional centers in Texas's San Antonio region are located in the most impoverished major metropolitan area in the U.S. The pandemic hit Alamo College's 70,000 students particularly hard, as many come from low-income backgrounds and lacked reliable access to high-speed wifi and devices such as laptops.

The IT team led innovations including a "Park-n-Learn Strategy," which brought free and fast wifi to campus parking lots at each of Alamo College's 13 sites, benefiting thousands of students weekly.

Through a series of 10 targeted technology efforts for students and faculty, the IT team made heroic strides in swiftly meeting the numerous needs of their diverse community of learners. In the Spring 2020 term, the student course completion rate reached an all-time high of 91.8 percent.

More information about the award winners and nomination process is available here.

