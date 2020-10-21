Tambellini Group Continues Growth Trajectory, Hires National Expert to Lead Research in Learning Technologies

IRVINGTON, Va., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tambellini Group, the world's leading independent technology research and advisory firm dedicated exclusively to higher education, announced today that Dr. Laura Gogia, a prominent expert in learning technologies and student success, has joined its analyst team.

In 2019, colleges and universities across the U.S. invested hundreds of millions of dollars in learning management systems. Spending in 2020 continues to escalate as institutions develop comprehensive learning technology suites aimed at providing a meaningful and cohesive student experience.

"With hundreds of vendors vying for their business, our member institutions are urgently seeking unbiased analysis and insightful research to help determine how they can strategically leverage limited education technology budgets to best serve their students and faculty," said Vicki Tambellini, CEO and President.

"That's why we are proud to expand in response to members' needs by adding Dr. Gogia to our team. She brings a unique wealth of knowledge, experience, and most importantly, a trusted reputation for helping academic and technology decision makers work together to improve the quality of learning, teaching, and student engagement in online environments."

Dr. Gogia's Background and Research Focus

After completing her medical degree and leading a women's health practice in rural Virginia, Dr. Gogia earned a PhD in Educational Research and Evaluation from Virginia Commonwealth University. Before joining the Tambellini Group, Dr. Gogia worked as the Senior Learning Architect and Director of LX Innovation iDesign.

In her current role as Research Director, Learning Technologies and Student Success, she advises members and conducts research focused on the intersection of pedagogy, student, experience, and academic technology. Dr. Gogia has extensive experience in online learning design and faculty development across higher education, community, and professional contexts.

"The technology decisions made by IT leaders and teaching faculty have widespread implications for students in terms of accessibility, inclusivity and engagement, and successful learning outcomes," says Dr. Gogia.

"That's why I'm excited to join the analyst team and help our members navigate the complex considerations that should inform their academic technology choices, implementation, and training."

Dr. Gogia has presented at several U.S. and European conferences and led faculty workshops worldwide. She has published numerous chapters and articles, including work in EDUCAUSE Review and Hybrid Pedagogy. Her research spans the spectrum of educational contexts including elementary, secondary, and postsecondary institutions, healthcare education, and workforce training.

For her latest insights on student surveillance and data privacy concerns, view Tambellini's Youtube #NewNormal in Higher Ed interview with Dr. Gogia.

To learn more visit thetambellinigroup.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Follow Dr. Gogia on Twitter: @googleguacamole

About the Tambellini Group

The Tambellini Group is the leading independent technology research and advisory firm dedicated exclusively to higher education. Our trusted market advisors provide members with credible resources and strategic advising through direct interaction with the top industry analysts and market-leading research.

Tambellini Group members benefit from more than 100 new research reports every year that provide insight and analysis on the changing technology landscape. Our unbiased expertise and resources help institutional leaders make fact-based decisions and build consensus for their technology strategies and selections.

Founded in 2001, The Tambellini Group is a woman-owned business headquartered in Irvington, Virginia and has been certified as a Great Places to Work company for 2020-2021.

For media inquiries:

Elizabeth Farrell

Media Relations Manager

[email protected]

917.627.4295

SOURCE The Tambellini Group

Related Links

www.thetambellinigroup.com

