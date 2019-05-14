Tambellini Releases 2019 Higher Education Market Trends and Leaders Report

IRVINGTON, Va., May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tambellini Group, the world's leading and largest market research and advisory firm dedicated to technology utilized by higher education institutions, releases its 2019 U.S. Higher Education Financial Management and Human Resources Systems Market Trends and Leaders Report. Last year, 70 percent of institutions that selected new finance and human resources/human capital management (HR/HCM) solutions chose cloud deployment. Cloud, on-premises, and hybrid selections are all time-intensive, high-impact, and costly.

Financial and HR/HCM systems are two of the biggest enterprise applications for colleges and universities. Every school has a five- to ten-year strategy, and most are evaluating their legacy systems. They will modify their aging and heavily customized systems, move to the cloud, or choose a combination of the two. The Tambellini report helps them with these vital technology decisions.

The report is based on Tambellini's unbiased research and extensive interviews and draws from its proprietary database, which includes data from more than 4,300 U.S. higher education institutions.

Key components of the publication include:

Finance and HR/HCM market trends in higher education

Total market share by institution type

Vendor selection considerations

Comprehensive overview of leading higher education vendors Campus Management, Ellucian, Jenzabar, Kuali, Oracle, SAP, Unit4, and Workday

Institutions benefit from the report's deep insight and competitive analysis that they simply cannot attain on their own. "An IT executive can't just pick up the phone and get a briefing with a solution provider. We can and we do," points out Mary Beth Cahill, VP Research. "We also speak with our institution members every day, conducting assessments and providing guidance as they make technology selections. So we know what vendors they are selecting, which have migrated to new platforms, the benefits, the challenges, and more. In other words, we've got pretty good reach."

This year's report has exciting enhancements and is delivered in a new format. Members received the main report containing market share and trends, and can look forward to eight individual vendor profiles and supporting materials coming soon.

About The Tambellini Group

The Tambellini Group is the only independent research and analyst firm solely focused on higher education. With a database of the technology selections of more than 18,900 global institutions, and a team of analysts and researchers with decades of higher education expertise, Tambellini offers unbiased analysis and objective insight on education technology and market trends with verifiable data. Tambellini helps higher education executives, business leaders and the investment community make fact-based technology decisions to achieve their key strategic goals. Founded in 2001, Tambellini is a woman-owned business headquartered in Irvington, Virginia. www.thetambellinigroup.com

