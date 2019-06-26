Tambellini Unveils Annual Higher Education Student Systems Report

IRVINGTON, Va., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tambellini Group presents its 2019 Student Systems U.S. Higher Education Market Share, Trends, and Leaders Report. This marks the eleventh year of this publication from the foremost research and advisory firm focused solely on higher education.

This premium report provides a detailed overview of the U.S. higher education student system market with information unavailable from any other single source. Education executives considering new systems will receive advantageous insight regarding market share and trends among leading vendors. A series of individual profiles will follow this report providing specific information about:

Campus Management

Ellucian

Jenzabar

Oracle

Unit4

Workday

Tambellini member Central Michigan University demonstrates how this report can be utilized. "Our institution has recently completed an extensive assessment of our student system with The Tambellini Group, because we needed to document our current state and assess gaps and implications," explains Angelica Gomez, Deputy CIO, Office of Information Technology. "The student report serves as a complementary asset to help us identify appropriate vendors and solutions. We'll also understand what other public, four-year institutions like ours have chosen and why. All of this is integral support for our case to our President's Cabinet as we seek funding and approval for updating technology."

Find answers to the following questions and others in this distinctive publication:

How is the student market changing and evolving? What are the student selection trends within higher education? Who are the leading vendors of student systems, and which solutions are most often selected by institutions of our size and type?

About The Tambellini Group

The Tambellini Group is the only independent research and advisory firm solely focused on higher education. With a database of the technology selections of more than 19,900 global institutions, and a team of analysts and researchers with decades of higher education expertise, Tambellini offers unbiased analysis and objective insight on education technology and market trends with verifiable data. Tambellini helps higher education executives, business leaders, and the investment community make fact-based technology decisions to achieve their key strategic goals. Founded in 2001, Tambellini is a woman-owned business headquartered in Irvington, Virginia. www.thetambellinigroup.com

