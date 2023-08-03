A powerful House Music and Cultural Immersive Journey along the sacred Nile River one of the 7 WONDERS OF THE WORLD! Join us for 8 days and 7 nights in the magical, ancient land of EGYPT FOR THIS TRIP OF A LIFETIME! Sunday, October 22, 2023 - Sunday, October 29, 2023

ATLANTA, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Embark on a Thrilling Adventure: Tambor Cruise Presents an Enchanting Music & Travel Experience along the Majestic Nile in Egypt"

Prepare yourself for an electrifying journey where pulsating beats blend seamlessly with the mesmerizing beauty of Egypt's timeless wonders. The highly anticipated annual Tambor Cruise House Music and Travel Experience is back, offering a once-in-a-lifetime adventure across Egypt that will ignite your senses and create memories that will last a lifetime.

Tambor Cruise Egypt

Hop aboard the "A Journey to the Nile River and Beyond," an exhilarating voyage along the majestic Nile River (one of the 7 wonders of the world). Let the rhythm and melodies transport you to a world of pure euphoria, as renowned DJs and live bands create an atmosphere that will keep your adrenaline pumping.

As you sail through the heart of Egypt, immerse yourself in an explosive fusion of music, culture, and breathtaking landscapes. Brace yourself for the awe-inspiring treasures of Luxor, where the grandeur of Karnak Temple and the Valley of the Kings will leave you speechless. Prepare to be captivated by the iconic city of Aswan, where the majestic Philae Temple and picturesque scenes will fuel your imagination.

Indulge in luxury accommodations at 5-star resorts in Luxor and Aswan. Our private-charter cruise ship, exclusively reserved for Tambor Cruise guests, boasts top-notch amenities and comfortable cabins with magnificent Nile River views. Unwind on spacious sundecks, soaking up the panoramic views of the Nile's tranquil waters while the music propels you to new heights of bliss.

Our dedicated team of experienced professionals has curated an entertainment program like no other, featuring internationally renowned artists and DJs. Get ready to dance your heart out alongside fellow music enthusiasts who share your passion for celebration and pure joy.

Experience the vibrant magic of Egypt's culture as we make stops at lively cities and iconic destinations along the river. Immerse yourself in the local lifestyle, discover hidden gems, and indulge in cultural exchanges, tantalizing your taste buds with traditional cuisine and authentic flavors that will leave an indelible mark on your palate.

Whether you're a die-hard music aficionado, a fervent travel enthusiast, or simply seeking an extraordinary adventure, the Tambor Party House Music Cruise and Travel Experience is the ultimate fusion of rhythm and wanderlust. Don't miss out on this exhilarating journey of a lifetime. Secure your spot now and let the rhythmic Nile odyssey ignite your soul!

Your all-inclusive ticket purchase covers ground transportation within Luxor and Aswan, daily meals, excursions- and access to all Tambor Parties –

So what are you waiting for? Take the leap and join us. Book your spot now and get ready to set off on the journey of a lifetime.

📆 Date: October 22-29,2023

📍 Location: Egypt

🎫 Tickets: All-inclusive, limited availability

✨ Book your tickets now at https://www.tamborcruise.com/ and prepare yourself for an extraordinary house music-powered journey across Egypt! This is an experience you won't want to miss! ✨

About Tambor Cruise

