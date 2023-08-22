Tambourine Expands Photo and Video Production Division

News provided by

Tambourine

22 Aug, 2023, 13:14 ET

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tambourine, the Fort Lauderdale-headquartered digital marketing technology company serving hotels, resorts, and tourism destinations worldwide, is excited to announce the formal expansion of its in-house photo and video production division.

The hotel marketing firm oversees the creative strategy, content development, and distribution of content for its portfolio of luxury independent hotels, branded hotels, and destinations.

Continue Reading
Tambourine Expands Photo and Video Production Division
Tambourine Expands Photo and Video Production Division

Tambourine's production division includes photographers, videographers, drone operators, underwater photographers, food and beverage photographers, photo and video editors, a styling team, and photoshoot operation coordinators.

Tambourine's photo and video production division capabilities include:

  • National TV Campaigns
  • Architectural and Lifestyle Photography/Videography
  • Food & Beverage Photography
  • Meetings & Weddings Venue Photography
  • Mini-Documentaries
  • Explainer Videos & Animations
  • Social Media Content & Paid Distribution

"The need for quality content goes well beyond the website," said Rafael Cardozo, CEO, Tambourine. "Our clients are thinking about content holistically– across all segments and usages– and as their website, digital marketing, and storytelling partner we're uniquely positioned to help with content creation."

Tambourine's production team has been awarded six platinum Viddy Awards for video excellence. Watch two of the winning videos here: Secrets of the West End created for The Islands of The Bahamas and Venture Deeper created for St. Kitts Tourism Authority.

"As a team of storytellers, this is a natural expansion of our creative division," said Paige Bloom, Director of Content Marketing and Production, Tambourine. "Our teams of coordinators, designers, copywriters, animators, photographers, and videographers deliver world-class creative from concept development to production to post-production."

Visit tambourine.com/production for samples of Tambourine's photo and video work.

About Tambourine

Tambourine is an award-winning digital marketing firm driving demand, revenue, and brand awareness for the hospitality world since 1984. The company continues to shake up the industry with custom-integrated marketing solutions for hotels, resorts, and destinations worldwide. Tambourine's emergence as the market leader for both branded and independent hotels is a testament to its core values: putting customer service center stage, setting the standards for hotel website design, and making performance digital marketing easier and more profitable for its valued partners. Visit tambourine.com for more information.

Media Contact: Thomas McDermott, (954) 975-2220, [email protected] 

SOURCE Tambourine

Also from this source

Mountain Lodge Telluride Taps Tambourine for Seasonal Storytelling

JC GOLF SELECTS TAMBOURINE FOR DIGITAL MARKETING STRATEGY

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.