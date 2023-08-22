FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tambourine, the Fort Lauderdale-headquartered digital marketing technology company serving hotels, resorts, and tourism destinations worldwide, is excited to announce the formal expansion of its in-house photo and video production division.

The hotel marketing firm oversees the creative strategy, content development, and distribution of content for its portfolio of luxury independent hotels, branded hotels, and destinations.

Tambourine Expands Photo and Video Production Division

Tambourine's production division includes photographers, videographers, drone operators, underwater photographers, food and beverage photographers, photo and video editors, a styling team, and photoshoot operation coordinators.

Tambourine's photo and video production division capabilities include:

National TV Campaigns

Architectural and Lifestyle Photography/Videography

Food & Beverage Photography

Meetings & Weddings Venue Photography

Mini-Documentaries

Explainer Videos & Animations

Social Media Content & Paid Distribution

"The need for quality content goes well beyond the website," said Rafael Cardozo, CEO, Tambourine. "Our clients are thinking about content holistically– across all segments and usages– and as their website, digital marketing, and storytelling partner we're uniquely positioned to help with content creation."

Tambourine's production team has been awarded six platinum Viddy Awards for video excellence. Watch two of the winning videos here: Secrets of the West End created for The Islands of The Bahamas and Venture Deeper created for St. Kitts Tourism Authority.

"As a team of storytellers, this is a natural expansion of our creative division," said Paige Bloom, Director of Content Marketing and Production, Tambourine. "Our teams of coordinators, designers, copywriters, animators, photographers, and videographers deliver world-class creative from concept development to production to post-production."

Visit tambourine.com/production for samples of Tambourine's photo and video work.

