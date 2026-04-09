Tambourine One Continues to Redefine Hotel Technology with Built-In Website Personalization

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tambourine, the global leader in hotel marketing technology, today announced how its recently launched Tambourine One—an integrated website and booking engine platform built to simplify the path to booking and reduce costs—is transforming the way hotels personalize their websites by eliminating third-party pop-ups entirely. Tambourine One's native website personalization, built directly into the platform, replaces the disruptive overlays that have long frustrated guests and diluted the hotel booking experience.

Tambourine One eliminates third-party pop-ups.

Website personalization has become an essential tool for hotels looking to drive direct bookings, but the industry has relied almost exclusively on third-party pop-up tools to deliver it. These overlays interrupt the guest journey, slow page load times, and create a fragmented experience that undermines the brand. Tambourine One takes a fundamentally different approach where personalization is woven directly into the website, delivering targeted content and promotions without a single pop-up.

"Pop-ups have always been a half measure. They prioritize the delivery of an offer over providing a seamless user experience," said Thomas McDermott, CMO at Tambourine. "With Tambourine One, personalization is no longer something bolted onto the website and instead is part of the website itself. No third-party overlays, no third-party scripts, no disruption. Just a better experience for guests and better results for hotels."

Native Personalization Features Built In to Tambourine One:

Personalized Homepage Headers: Dynamically customize hero images, video, and messaging to match guest segments—no static, one-size-fits-all homepages.

Dynamically customize hero images, video, and messaging to match guest segments—no static, one-size-fits-all homepages. Strategic High-Impact Placements: Promote offers and packages across multiple premium positions on the website, maximizing visibility without interrupting the browsing experience.

Promote offers and packages across multiple premium positions on the website, maximizing visibility without interrupting the browsing experience. Advanced Targeting & Segmentation: Personalize content based on user geography, device type, and referral source to deliver relevant messaging to every visitor.

Personalize content based on user geography, device type, and referral source to deliver relevant messaging to every visitor. Intuitive Front-End Editor: Update personalized content in real time with a visual editor—no coding or developer support required.

Update personalized content in real time with a visual editor—no coding or developer support required. Built-In Brand Guardrails: Maintain visual consistency across every touchpoint, ensuring personalized content always aligns with the property's brand standards.

Maintain visual consistency across every touchpoint, ensuring personalized content always aligns with the property's brand standards. Zero Additional Cost: Native personalization is included in Tambourine One, eliminating the expense of third-party personalization vendors.

"Tambourine One is designed to reduce hotel technology layers," said Mekell Barker, SVP of Account Service. "And when you successfully reduce tech layers, you can eliminate the technology fees associated with those layers. Built-in personalization is just one of those tech layers."

About Tambourine One

Built to simplify the path to booking, Tambourine One delivers enterprise-grade website and booking engine technology through a single integrated experience. By streamlining how guests discover and book, the solution helps more travelers convert in fewer steps while dramatically lowering costs through zero hotel booking engine transaction fees and a suite of built-in features that typically require multiple vendors and thousands of dollars in monthly spend. For more information, visit tambourine.com/one.

About Tambourine

Tambourine is the global leader in hotel marketing technology, delivering integrated solutions that drive direct revenue and solve the industry's toughest commercial challenges. With a product suite spanning sales, marketing, revenue, and now reservations, the company is known for pairing best-in-class service with a design-led approach—solving complex problems with elegant, high-performing solutions. Trusted by hotel brands in over 50 countries, Tambourine continues to set the standard for innovation and results in hospitality. Visit tambourine.com for more information.

Press Contact:

Hannah Trefry, Director of Corporate Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Tambourine