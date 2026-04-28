Tambourine & Hyatt Launch Hyatt Wedding Guide to Revolutionize Digital Wedding Planning

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tambourine, in collaboration with Hyatt, is proud to announce the launch of the Hyatt Wedding Guide, a curated digital wedding experience guide and menu solution designed to streamline the wedding planning journey from the first inquiry to the big day.

Tambourine Launches Hyatt Wedding Guide

The Hyatt Wedding Guide serves as a one-stop, AI-enabled digital platform that empowers Hyatt wedding specialists and couples to collaborate more effectively. Designed as a wedding-specific version of Hyatt's Event Experience Guide, the Hyatt Wedding Guide allows properties to present their unique offerings in a beautifully branded, user-friendly format.

Prior to the introduction of the Hyatt Wedding Guide, some Hyatt properties faced significant hurdles in managing and sharing information with prospective couples, often relying on disconnected sources and static PDFs that failed to capture the property's true essence. This solution addresses these critical pain points by:

Centralizing Information : Providing a single, secure, Hyatt-branded repository for wedding ceremony and reception options, vendor lists, and overnight accommodations.

: Providing a single, secure, Hyatt-branded repository for wedding ceremony and reception options, vendor lists, and overnight accommodations. Enhancing Menu Management : Offering a visual and interactive way to showcase food and beverage packages, allowing couples to easily explore menus for receptions, brunches, and welcome dinners.

: Offering a visual and interactive way to showcase food and beverage packages, allowing couples to easily explore menus for receptions, brunches, and welcome dinners. Brand Consistency : Dedicated templates ensure that every guide reflects the look and feel for each unique Hyatt brand.

: Dedicated templates ensure that every guide reflects the look and feel for each unique Hyatt brand. Expert Recommendations : Couples gain access to curated vendor spotlights and expert-driven support, positioning Hyatt teams as trusted advisors.

: Couples gain access to curated vendor spotlights and expert-driven support, positioning Hyatt teams as trusted advisors. Inclusivity : The platform features culturally tailored templates specifically for Indian and Southeast Asian weddings, ensuring all traditions are celebrated thoughtfully.

: The platform features culturally tailored templates specifically for Indian and Southeast Asian weddings, ensuring all traditions are celebrated thoughtfully. Together by Hyatt Integration: Incorporates Hyatt's signature event philosophy, "Together by Hyatt," leveraging years of experience listening to planners and guests to ensure every wedding feels more cared for through dedicated professional support, more efficient via unmatched technology, more impactful through sustainability efforts, and more intentional with a commitment to wellbeing and engagement.

"At Tambourine, our goal is to empower hotels with technology that is as sophisticated as the experiences they provide," said Jeff Spaccio, EVP, Global Hotel Brands at Tambourine. "The Hyatt Wedding Guide is a testament to that mission, combining high-end design with intuitive functionality to help Hyatt teams build stronger, more personal connections with couples during the most important decision-making moments of their lives."

"Hyatt is committed to listening to our customers and delivering tools that make their lives easier," said Chris Finelli, VP, Sales and Marketing at Hyatt. "By centralizing our resources into a single, personalized digital experience, the Hyatt Wedding Guide allows our wedding specialists to focus on what they do best: creating unforgettable, authentic celebrations that reflect each couple's unique story."

As the Hyatt Wedding Guide continues to roll out across Hyatt's global portfolio, it marks a significant step forward in the company's digital-first strategy for events. By bridging the gap between high-touch hospitality and seamless technology, Tambourine and Hyatt are setting a new standard for the wedding industry.

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Tambourine

Tambourine is the global leader in hotel marketing technology, delivering integrated solutions that drive direct revenue and solve the industry's toughest commercial challenges. With a product suite spanning sales, marketing, revenue, and now reservations, the company is known for pairing best-in-class service with a design-led approach—solving complex problems with elegant, high-performing solutions. Trusted by hotel brands in over 50 countries, Tambourine continues to set the standard for innovation and results in hospitality. Visit tambourine.com for more information.

Press Contact:

Hannah Trefry, Director of Corporate Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Tambourine