Tambourine Reimagines Nevis for a New Era of Luxury Travel, Honored with 2025 Adrian Award

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tambourine, the Fort Lauderdale–based hospitality marketing and technology company, announces that its complete brand and digital transformation of the island of Nevis has been recognized with a Silver 2025 Adrian Award in the Multi-Channel/Integrated Marketing category. Presented by HSMAI, the Adrian Awards celebrate excellence in hospitality marketing, recognizing work that blends creativity, strategy, and measurable performance.

Island of Nevis

The initiative represents a comprehensive reimagining of Nevis as one of the Caribbean's most refined boutique luxury destinations—an effort that began with a full destination rebrand and extended into the creation of a sophisticated digital ecosystem designed to inspire and convert the modern luxury traveler. At the heart of the transformation was a newly articulated brand identity that captures the island's quiet elegance, authenticity, and sense of timeless discovery.

Tambourine led the end-to-end repositioning of the destination, including:

A refined visual identity grounded in dreamlike wonder and understated sophistication.

A multi-channel campaign designed to elevate awareness among discerning global audiences.

Editorial-style black-and-white photography and cinematic storytelling, evoking a sense of nostalgia and enduring style.

A fully reimagined website, developed on Tambourine's Symphony DMO-focused CMS platform, delivering a seamless balance of immersive storytelling and high-performance conversion design.

The digital experience serves as the centerpiece of the new Nevis narrative—an elegant, intuitive website that invites exploration while guiding travelers effortlessly from inspiration to action.

The impact of the transformation was immediate, significantly elevating engagement and intent among high-value travelers:

Mobile Engagement: Time on site increased by 84% on mobile and 15% on desktop.

Time on site increased by 84% on mobile and 15% on desktop. Lead Generation: Hotel leads grew by 75%, restaurant leads by 2,281%, and "things-to-do" leads by 419%.

Hotel leads grew by 75%, restaurant leads by 2,281%, and "things-to-do" leads by 419%. Audience Growth: Email sign-ups increased by 57%, strengthening the destination's future demand pipeline.

"We are honored to have partnered with the Nevis Tourism Authority on such a meaningful transformation," said Adriana Suao, SVP of Destinations for Tambourine. "Nevis has always possessed a rare and authentic beauty. Our role was to distill that essence into a cohesive brand and digital experience—one that reflects its quiet sophistication while delivering measurable results. This recognition affirms that the story of Nevis is resonating with today's traveler in a powerful way."

"Receiving this Adrian Award is a proud moment for Nevis and a reflection of the vision behind this transformation," said Phéon Jones, Director of Marketing for the Nevis Tourism Authority. "This was not simply a campaign, but a reintroduction of the island to the world. Through timeless black-and-white imagery and a renewed focus on authenticity and elegance, we sought to capture the true spirit of Nevis. In collaboration with Tambourine, we have created a platform that brings that vision to life—inviting travelers to experience the island in a way that is both deeply personal and enduring."

About Nevis

Nestled in the heart of the Leeward Islands of the West Indies, Nevis is a captivating jewel of the Caribbean, known for its refined simplicity, unspoiled landscapes, and authentic West Indian spirit. Part of the Federation of St. Kitts & Nevis and spanning just 36 square miles, this lush, picturesque island is crowned by the majestic volcanic peak at its centre, Nevis Peak. The island's conical silhouette rises above turquoise waters, lush greenery, and pristine white-sand beaches. With no cruise ports, no high-rise developments, and no fast-food chains. Nevis offers a refreshingly untouched experience that invites visitors to slow down, breathe deeply, and reconnect with nature.

Part of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, the island is steeped in a rich and far-reaching history. It is the birthplace of Alexander Hamilton, one of the United States' Founding Fathers, and the setting of Admiral Horatio Nelson's storied 18th-century marriage to local widow Frances Nisbet.

For more information about Nevis travel packages and accommodations, please visit nevisisland.com and follow @nevisnaturally on Instagram, Facebook, and X and nevisnaturally on YouTube.

About Tambourine

Tambourine is the global leader in hotel marketing technology, delivering integrated solutions that drive direct revenue and solve the industry's toughest commercial challenges. With a product suite spanning sales, marketing, revenue, and reservations, the company is known for pairing best-in-class service with a design-led approach. Trusted by hotel brands in over 50 countries, Tambourine continues to set the standard for innovation and results in hospitality. For more information, please visit tambourine.com.

Press Contact:

Hannah Trefry, Director of Corporate Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Tambourine