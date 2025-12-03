Tambourine Releases Presto™, a Groundbreaking AI-enabled Front-End Website Editor

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tambourine, the global leader in hospitality marketing technology, today announced Presto™, the latest upgrade to its hotel and destination content management system, Symphony. With Presto, Tambourine introduces a powerful new front-end editor with built-in AI-assisted text editing that makes website updates faster, easier, and with guaranteed content quality.

Presto by Tambourine

With this upgrade, Tambourine website clients can now edit copy, swap images, and adjust content directly on the live site, with no back-end navigation or technical expertise required. The intuitive point-and-click functionality empowers properties to keep their websites fresh, agile, and aligned with guest expectations in real time.

To further streamline content updates, Presto also includes AI-assisted text editing, allowing users to generate, extend, shorten, or polish their copy directly within the editor. This built-in intelligence helps hoteliers maintain on-brand messaging, perfect grammar, and consistent tone.

"Presto eliminates the disconnect between content and experience," said Breno Sisnando, Vice President of Website Platform Development at Tambourine. "By having hotel teams edit directly on the front end, we've removed the friction that has long defined traditional CMS workflows. What used to take multiple steps now happens in real time — right where the story lives."

With Presto, Symphony users gain the ability to:

Polish Copy Instantly: Use built-in AI tools to enhance clarity, tone, and grammar.

Use built-in AI tools to enhance clarity, tone, and grammar. Edit in Real Time : Make instant changes to promotions, imagery, and messaging.

: Make instant changes to promotions, imagery, and messaging. Simplify Workflows : Eliminate the need for back-end editing.

: Eliminate the need for back-end editing. Maintain Brand Consistency : Ensure updates stay aligned with property standards.

: Ensure updates stay aligned with property standards. Stay Agile: React quickly to market shifts and seasonal campaigns.

By enhancing Symphony with Presto, Tambourine continues to set the standard for hospitality marketing technology, delivering elegant, high-performing solutions that give hotels the flexibility they need to thrive in today's digital landscape.

"Presto was built to put control back in the hands of marketers and creators," added Christina Davis, Senior Vice President of Product and Operations at Tambourine. "Instead of navigating layers of back-end systems, they can now edit visually and rely on the integrated AI to instantly polish their copy, ensuring brand consistency and perfect grammar. This means every piece of content is instantly optimized, right where the guest engages."

For more information about Tambourine websites, visit tambourine.com/better-with-age.

About Tambourine

Tambourine is the global leader in hotel marketing technology, delivering integrated solutions that drive direct revenue and solve the industry's toughest commercial challenges. With a product suite spanning sales, marketing, revenue, and now reservations, the company is known for pairing best-in-class service with a design-led approach—solving complex problems with elegant, high-performing solutions. Trusted by hotel brands in 47 countries, Tambourine continues to set the standard for innovation and results in hospitality. Visit tambourine.com for more information.

