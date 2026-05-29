Tamburino Law Group Founder Joe Tamburino Named to Minnesota Lawyer's 2026 Minnesota Legal 250

MINNEAPOLIS, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tamburino Law Group is proud to announce that Joe Tamburino was named an honoree in the 2026 Minnesota Legal 250 published by Minnesota Lawyer.

The Minnesota Legal 250 recognizes the state's most influential attorneys shaping the legal profession through leadership, advocacy, excellence. Honorees are selected annually by the Minnesota Lawyer editorial team.

Tamburino has practiced criminal defense law for more than 35 years and is widely regarded as one of Minnesota's leading defense attorneys. Minnesota Lawyer profiled Tamburino in its defense attorney category.

"For decades, Tamburino Law Group has built its reputation on strong advocacy, trusted judgment, and commitment to our clients," said Tamburino. "We're proud to be recognized among the leading attorneys and firms in Minnesota's legal community."

A board-certified criminal law specialist through the Minnesota State Bar Association, Tamburino has personally tried more than 100 jury trials. He is licensed to practice in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and the federal courts.

In addition to his courtroom work, Tamburino serves as a regular legal analyst for CBS News and Court TV.

About Tamburino Law Group

Tamburino Law Group is Minnesota's premiere criminal defense firm delivering real people, real results. Tamburino Law Group serves clients throughout the Midwest from its offices in downtown Minneapolis. Learn more about the Tamburino Law Group's award-winning legal team by visiting the firm's website TamburinoLawGroup.com.

Media Contact

Natalie Kay

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SOURCE Tamburino Law Group