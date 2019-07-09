Tame Late Summer Heat with a Short-Term Stay at Picturesque Cinnamon Shore in Port Aransas, Texas;

PORT ARANSAS, Texas, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tame the dog days of summer by cooling down with a quick getaway to picturesque Cinnamon Shore in Port Aransas. It's easy when you book a "fill-the-gaps" rental!

While many properties at Cinnamon Shore have 4- and 5-minimum night stays, you can reserve a shorter stay if you "fill the gaps" by booking two or three nights between existing reservations. So, book now — before back-to-school shopping and meet-the-teacher nights claim your lazy summer days.

Late July and August bring some serious Texas heat. But cool down amid beach breezes on a quick coastal getaway. Contact us now to discover our wide selection of rental homes and condos.

Call us at (361) 717-7119, or go to https://www.cinnamonshore.com/rentals to ask about flexible dates.

And don't miss out on our "Cinnamon Shore Tail Wagging" Facebook contest! During the "dog days of summer" and any time of year, your favorite pooch is welcome to stay with you in one of our many pet-friendly rentals! Share a pic of your pup at Cinnamon Shore and tag Cinnamon Shore. We'll showcase a select group on social media (https://www.facebook.com/CinnamonShore/ and https://www.instagram.com/cinnamon_shore/) and in a special "Dog Days" segment on our blog, and one lucky winner selected at random will receive a complimentary night with a stay of 3 or more paid nights.*The contest runs from August 1- August 31st.

So, book a trip to Cinnamon Shore before summer's over, you know, doggone. And if you bring a pet, post pics!

*Restrictions Apply. Not for use in Peak Season. Guest must purchase a minimum of three (3) nights to qualify for complimentary night.

About Cinnamon Shore

Cinnamon Shore is a unique beachfront community in Port Aransas, Texas, with a wide selection of rental homes and condos and real estate. Every aspect of the authentic community is designed thoughtfully and specifically for families. The design philosophy is rooted in understated elegance and experts bring unique details of placemaking that make a family feel welcome and home.

Cinnamon Shore homes are intentionally designed to foster relationships and community. Properties are built close together to encourage neighborly visits, and it's always a short walk away from the beach, town center, pools, parks, shops and restaurants.

www.cinnamonshore.com

(361) 717-7119

5009 Highway 361

Port Aransas, Texas 78373

