TAMERA MOWRY-HOUSLEY TO HOST THE ALLIANCE FOR WOMEN IN MEDIA FOUNDATION'S 49TH ANNUAL GRACIE AWARDS ON MAY 21

Kristen Wiig to Present the Lifetime Achievement Award to Carol Burnett

Presenters and Attendees Include Maria Shriver, Glennon Doyle & Abby Wambach, Candace Parker, Natalie Morales, Sheryl Underwood, Yvette Nicole Brown, Mayan Lopez, Emma Kenney, Danielle Pinnock, Mariana van Zeller, Nikki & Brie Garcia, and More

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation proudly announces that Emmy award-winning host, author, actress, producer, and entrepreneur Tamera Mowry-Housley will host the 49th Annual Gracie Awards , set to take place on May 21 at the iconic Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel in LA. The Gracies honor exceptional achievements in media dedicated to women, by women, and about women across diverse platforms in news and entertainment.

Kristen Wiig is set to grace the stage to present her Palm Royale co-star, Carol Burnett, with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. Additional presenters include Candace Parker, Natalie Morales, Sheryl Underwood, Yvette Nicole Brown, Mayan Lopez, Emma Kenney, Danielle Pinnock, Amanda Kloots, Lauren E. Banks, Nikki and Brie Garcia, Sharon Carpenter, Allison Holker, Christina Elmore, Kim Fields, Betsy Brandt, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Amy Chozick. Attendees include Maria Shriver, Glennon Doyle and Abby Wambach, Phylicia Rashad, Garcelle Beauvais, Mary McDonnell, Mariana van Zeller, and more. Adding to the evening's allure, Rachel Platten is slated to deliver a captivating performance, and Raegan Revord will serve as AWMF's Digital Impact Ambassador.

"This year's event promises to be truly memorable with Tamera Mowry-Housley at the helm," said Becky Brooks, president of AWMF. "As a beacon of empowerment and success, Tamera has inspired countless young women, breaking barriers and uplifting others, thus setting a remarkable example for women in the industry and beyond."

This year's content themes are centered on "Feminine Strength, both Large and Small," highlighting impactful actions resonating on various scales, as exemplified in acclaimed productions like Yellowjackets, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and We Can Do Hard Things. Among the distinguished winners are influential figures such as Michelle Obama, Gayle King, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Nicole Kidman, Angela Yee, and Rachel Brosnahan. Inside the gala, powerful stories of triumph, civil rights activism, and cultural shifters are celebrated, embodying the spirit and courage of Gracie Allen, the namesake of these prestigious awards.

Tamera Mowry-Housley started her career in Hollywood alongside her sister, Tia, on the hit show Sister, Sister, which aired over 100 episodes from 1994-1999 and has gone on to see a cultural revival over the past few years since it was released on Netflix. Tamera's work on the show gained praise and recognition; she received an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series and Kid's Choice Award for Favorite Television Actress. She returned to the screen with her sister, Tia, on the hit Style Network reality TV series Tia and Tamera, chronicling her life as she balanced her acting career and major life transformations of marriage and motherhood.

Tamera co-hosted the Emmy-winning talk show The Real for six seasons alongside Loni Love, Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, and Jeannie Mai Jenkins, winning the Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host Emmy at the 45th Daytime Emmy Awards in April 2018.

Known for her versatile talents, Tamera has had a prolific career spanning television movies, series, and voice acting. Notably, she starred in and executive produced Hallmark Channel's hit movie The Santa Stakeout and has appeared in various beloved Christmas films. Her recent projects include Girlfriendship and Haunted Harmony Mysteries: Murder in G Major. With a new holiday film for the Hallmark Channel set for release in fall/winter 2024, Tamera continues to captivate audiences with her charisma and talent.

For a complete list of award recipients and honorable mentions, please visit allwomeninmedia.org.

