Taming the Green Invaders: Weed Control Market Grows at 5.8% CAGR, Aids Agriculture Sustainability

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Weed Control Market, By Control Methods, By Application Areas, By Target Weed Species, By End-Users, And By Geography- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global weed control market is poised to surge from $30.33 billion in 2023 to $45.08 billion in 2030, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.8%.

With weeds posing threats to crop vitality and sustainability, this market plays a pivotal role in maintaining the health and productivity of agricultural and landscaping domains.

Understanding Weed Control

  • Weeds Competing with Desirable Plants: Weeds disrupt the growth of desirable plants by vying for nutrients, moisture, and space. These invasive plants can hinder crop and pasture production, affecting both quality and quantity.
  • Preventative Strategies: Preventing weed spread is paramount, and measures include utilizing certified weed-free seeds, treating hay to eliminate weeds, and filtering irrigation water to prevent seed dispersion.
  • Agricultural Methods: Weed control techniques encompass tillage and mowing to manage weed growth and maintain favorable conditions for cultivated plants.

Market Dynamics

  • Drivers: Rising global food demand, technological strides in weed control, agriculture and landscaping industry expansion, and invasive species concerns drive the growth of the weed control market.
  • Opportunities: Biologically-based, precision, and integrated weed management solutions present avenues for market expansion. Herbicide-tolerant crop traits also offer growth potential.
  • Challenges: Herbicide resistance, environmental considerations, public perception, and consumer preferences are obstacles that the market needs to address.

Key Features of the Study

  • The report unravels revenue prospects across segments and outlines attractive investment matrices.
  • Insights encompass market drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, new product launches, approvals, regional perspectives, and competitive strategies.
  • Key player profiles detail company highlights, product portfolios, financial performance, and strategies.

Impact on Stakeholders

  • Investors, suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts gain insights for informed decisions regarding product launches, upgrades, expansions, and marketing strategies.
  • Strategy matrices assist stakeholders in analyzing the market and making informed choices.

Segmentation Overview

Control Methods:

  • Chemical Weed Control
  • Biological Weed Control
  • Mechanical Weed Control
  • Cultural Weed Control

Application Areas:

  • Agricultural Weed Control
  • Non-Agricultural Weed Control

Target Weed Species:

  • Broadleaf Weeds
  • Grass Weeds
  • Sedge and Rush Weeds
  • Aquatic Weeds

End User:

  • Farmers and Agricultural Professionals
  • Landscapers and Groundskeepers
  • Government and Municipalities
  • Residential Consumers

Regions:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa

Key Company Profiles

  • Bayer AG
  • BASF SE
  • Syngenta AG (now owned by ChemChina)
  • Corteva Agriscience
  • FMC Corporation
  • Nufarm Limited
  • Dow AgroSciences (part of Corteva Agriscience)
  • UPL Limited
  • Adama Agricultural Solutions (part of Syngenta Group)
  • AMVAC Chemical Corporation
  • Valent U.S.A. (part of Sumitomo Chemical)
  • Isagro S.p.A.
  • Marrone Bio Innovations
  • Albaugh LLC
  • Drexel Chemical Company

In summary, the global weed control market is pivotal for safeguarding crop health, aligning with the pressing need for efficient and sustainable agricultural practices. With a comprehensive segmentation and profile of key players, this study empowers stakeholders to navigate the evolving landscape, fostering informed decision-making and innovation for a thriving weed control market.

