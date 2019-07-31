Taming the Marketplaces: Software Provider Tackle Announces Support for All 3 Major Cloud Marketplaces - AWS, Azure, GCP

BOISE, Idaho, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tackle, a remote-first software startup from Boise, ID, has updated their Upstream Platform to include support for the GCP and Azure Cloud Marketplaces. Popularized by AWS, Cloud Marketplaces have exploded in popularity with buyers in recent years. Having a multi-marketplace strategy is now a defacto component of any software company's Go To Market strategy. Tackle's launch of multi-marketplace support via their Upstream Platform makes implementing such a strategy push-button easy.

More than 60 ISVs, from start-ups to some of the largest software companies in the world, already trust Tackle's Upstream Platform to integrate and sell their products through the AWS Marketplace. Today, Tackle continues on its mission to make to make selling through the Cloud Marketplace easier than selling direct by announcing a new version of Upstream which also fully supports GCP Marketplace, Azure Marketplace, and Microsoft AppSource.

"Our vision at Tackle is to help software companies generate more revenue faster through the cloud. Tackle started with a laser focus on the AWS Marketplace, but as we've grown we have heard consistent feedback from ISVs that Microsoft and Google are both key partners as they look to the future. Today we are excited to extend our platform to also support the GCP and Azure Marketplaces," said John Jahnke, CEO of Tackle.

Chris Kuntz, Vice President of Marketing at Augmentir, participated in an early release of Tackle Upstream for Azure Marketplace. "We had a goal of listing Augmentir in the Azure Marketplace prior to the 2019 Microsoft Inspire conference, but our engineering team didn't have any spare cycles to work on the integration," said Chris. "We chose to use the Tackle Upstream platform at the suggestion of Microsoft, and were pleased with the results. The Tackle team did a great job supporting us through the entire listing process, helping us meet our tight timeline in a very cost effective manner."

Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, used Tackle Upstream to make a set of their zData Big Data solutions available through the GCP Marketplace. "We began investigating the GCP Marketplace when one of our enterprise customers was interested in leveraging GCP for a large order," said Dan Feldhusen, President and CEO of ZData. "At first, we were worried about meeting our customer's speedy deadline but we partnered with Tackle and used their platform to list quickly and processed our first order within 10 days of going live."

Tackle.io is a software company dedicated to helping ISVs turn the Cloud Marketplaces into repeatable, sustainable, and significant sources of revenue. Tackle's rapidly growing community of ISVs range from start ups to some of the world's largest software organizations, all of whom are united in their desire to sell software faster, with less friction, and leverage the broad reach of the major Cloud providers.

Tackle is available for purchase on the AWS Marketplace , GCP Marketplace , or Azure Marketplace .

