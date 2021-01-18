'Taming Your Guts': Arnold Flick's Book on Functional Digestive Problems and the Irritable Bowel Syndrome is a New and Practical Guide for Self Help

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arnold L. Flick M.D., a gastroenterology specialist in San Diego, California, released his book titled "Taming Your Guts". Dr. Flick wrote the book to cap his career in medical practice. It brings common sense to understanding and treating functional disorders of digestion including the irritable bowel syndrome. It is sold via Amazon in softcover or Kindle.

Taming Your Guts

"Taming Your Guts: A complete guide to functional gastrointestinal disorders (FGID) including Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), Gastroesophageal Reflux (GERD), Gastritis, Roughage, Fiber, Food allergies, Constipation, Diarrhea, Diverticulosis," is a book written from Dr. Flick's experience. After covering related symptoms comprehensively, the book provides advice on diets and behavior so that patients can get better.

"Taming Your Guts" is easy to read and understand. It was written for patients, their families, and the interested public. It provides clear information that other books often present in a complex and even inaccurate way. Emphasis is given on how daily behavior affects symptoms. Diets directed to the specific kind of disorder are provided. Detailed advice is given on such common problems as diarrhea and constipation.

This excerpt from "Taming Your Guts" is an example of what readers can expect:

"Functional gastrointestinal disorders (FGID/IBS) occur when the muscles that control digestion become uncoordinated. Normally these muscles squeeze or relax in a coordinated pattern...your food is propelled in a smooth flowing fashion. Think of a creek that has some ponds and rushes, but which nonetheless moves its water in a steady manner downstream. With FGID/IBS, however, the muscles squeeze, relax, and spasm out of turn so that instead of a steady downstream, the digestive flow is subject to eddy currents, stagnant ponds, waterfalls, and rapids; the muscle activity is uncoordinated. These ponds, waterfalls, and rapids are felt as heartburn, nausea, distention, cramping, diarrhea and constipation."

Dr. Flick, along with his private medical practice, was also a Clinical Professor of Medicine in Gastroenterology at the University of California San Diego. He graduated from Medical School at the University of Chicago and received additional training at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital in New York, at the National Institutes of Health and at the University of Washington in Seattle. He has authored numerous scientific papers. His total experience in gastroenterology covers over 40 years and thousands of patients.

One of his noteworthy contributions is 1959 research which linked smoking to emphysema. Then, in 1960, he published proof that applying wheat to the small intestine of Celiac disease patients caused a microscopic injury.

"Taming Your Guts" has already helped many people. You will find it interesting and useful. And remember, you can find it on Amazon in either softcover book or Kindle form.

Media Contact:

Bianca Leon Rodrigues

+1 (469) 815-7866

[email protected]

Related Images

taming-your-guts.jpg

Taming Your Guts

Taming Your Guts

Related Links

Official Website

SOURCE Arnold L. Flick M.D.