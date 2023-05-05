Tamira Chapman, CEO of Storehouse In A Box, Named EY Entrepreneur of the Year ® Finalist and Advisory Board Member to Forbes' ForbesBLK

EY Announces Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Michigan and Northwest Ohio Finalists.

Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs who are building bolder futures.

DETROIT, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tamira Chapman, an accomplished entrepreneur and business leader, has been recognized for her exceptional contributions to the industry with two prestigious honors: the Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) finalist of the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Michigan and Northwest Ohio Award and an appointment to Forbes' ForbesBLK advisory board.

Chapman, the CEO of Storehouse In A Box, has a proven track record of success in online retail, digital marketing, manufacturing, technology and law. Her entrepreneurial journey started early, and she has built a portfolio of businesses that have achieved #1 in market share. Before that, she pioneered Ford Motor Company's health care plans and successfully negotiated over one billion dollars related to benefits and significantly reduced the company's benefits litigation.

EY, a leading global professional services organization, named Chapman as one of 33 finalists of the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Michigan and Northwest Ohio Award today. Now in its 37th year, Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for transformative entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are building a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world for all.

The award recognizes entrepreneurs who demonstrate excellence and extraordinary success in areas such as financial performance, innovation, and commitment to their businesses and communities. Chapman's entrepreneurial vision and leadership have helped propel Storehouse In A Box to success, and her passion for helping others has earned her recognition as a finalist.

In addition, Chapman has been selected as an advisory board member by Forbes' ForbesBLK, a global community of Black entrepreneurs, professionals, leaders and creators who are driving systematic change in business, culture and society.

The new ForbesBLK board members, like NBA stars Grant Hill and Isiah Thomas, were selected for their commitment to creating a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace. Chapman's dedication to empowering others, fostering diversity and inclusion, and creating a positive company culture helped earn her this board seat also.

"I am incredibly honored and humbled to be recognized by both EY and ForbesBLK," said Chapman. "The recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of my team at Storehouse In A Box, as well as our commitment to creating a workplace culture that values diversity, equity, and inclusion. I hope that my story will inspire others to pursue their dreams and make a positive impact in their communities."

Chapman's achievements serve as an inspiration to entrepreneurs and business leaders everywhere, and her commitment to creating a better future for all is a shining example of the power of entrepreneurship and leadership.

For more information about Tamira Chapman and Storehouse In A Box, LLC, please visit www.storehouseinabox.com.

Media Contact:

Pam Perry PR

[email protected]

248-690-6810

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12963315

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Storehouse In A Box, LLC