Tamman Inc. and Chax Training and Consulting Announce Merger

Combined expertise redefines digital excellence in accessibility solutions

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tamman Inc., a leading digital accessibility solutions company, is proud to announce its merger with Chax Training and Consulting, a premier provider of document accessibility training. Combining two powerhouses will create a global leader in digital document accessibility services.

Marty Molloy, President of Tamman announces the merger with Chax Training and Consulting - Leading the world in digital document accessibility.

As organizations prioritize digital accessibility, the importance of ensuring digital documents are usable for all is more important than ever. The complex field of creating accessible digital assets requires a level of expertise found only in companies like Tamman and Chax.

"Chad and I excelled in document remediation, we found our greatest strength was in training others on how to create more accessible content themselves," said Dax Castro, co-founder of Chax. "However, many of our clients just don't have the time or resources to remediate their documents. Merging with Tamman empowers clients to get training, coaching, and remediation from one resource."

"Tamman is excited to join forces with Chax to expand our digital document accessibility offerings," said Jeff Tamburino, Tamman co-founder and CEO. "This merger allows us to take a giant leap forward in the work that we are doing in providing digital accessibility training, remediation, and quality assurance services to our clients. Allowing us to offer a more complete set of services for accessibility compliance requirements.

The merged companies will operate as one but maintain their individual brands. Tamman continues to focus on accessibility consulting for the web and Chax Accessibility Training will be the home for all digital document training and remediation.

ABOUT CHAX TRAINING AND CONSULTING

Chax Training and Consulting combines the expertise of accessibility professionals, Dax Castro and Chad Chelius. Crossing paths often, they'd chat about accessibility solutions eventually leading to the creation of the CHAX Chat Podcast. Training professionals across the globe to create accessible digital documents changes the world one document at a time. For more information on training and document remediation services, visit: https://www.accessibilityunraveled.com/.

ABOUT TAMMAN

Tamman believes that access to information is a human right. Tamman partners with organizations from funded startups to Fortune 500 companies. Tamman can help you with common-sense assessments, technology solutions, as well as supporting in-house digital accessibility practices through training and coaching. For more information, visit: https://tammaninc.com/.

