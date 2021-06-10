Tammarro.com Partners With DataMap Intelligence and Moshe Newhouse Real Estate to Provide Organizations with Greater Insight When Making Critical Business Decisions

JACKSON, N.J., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tammarro.com, a provider of location intelligence solutions, announced today that it will integrate DataMap Intelligence Geospatial Data as an add-on to its various product offerings to standardize and geocode new input addresses with greater street level accuracy.

Organizations that require precise geocoding and accurate property identification will now have access to DataMap Intelligence's exclusive detailed information of all new residential development across the United States previously unavailable. A variety of real estate related industries rely on new parcel data to research and analyze property characteristics such as environmental factors, demographics, and tax jurisdictions.

The exact location and the ability to analyze the characteristics of new residential developments are key components to real estate related industries when making critical business decisions. Integrating DataMap geospatial data into daily operations enables organizations to achieve greater insight into the impact of location-based variables.

"Our customers require very high quality data and DataMap Intelligence's geospatial data is another added dataset which we will make available to our customer base," said Jennifer Tammarro, managing director of Tammarro.com. "By integrating DataMap geospatial data, organizations are enabled to precisely locate more properties across the country and gain a greater insight into each specific location," added Moshe Shmuel Newhouse of Lakewood New Jersey based Moshe Newhouse Real Estate. "We are excited about this new business relationship," noted Yecheskel "Charlie" Schwab of Lakewood New Jersey based DataMap Intelligence.

"What makes DataMap unique is the fact that it has aggregated data, pinpointing the exact location of virtually all new and emerging residential developments throughout the United States and Canada, and DataMap can deliver this data in geospatial format. This combination is currently unavailable elsewhere," stated Chatz Schwab of Lakewood New Jersey based DataMap Intelligence.

About Tammarro.com

Tammarro.com provides location intelligence services for market expansion. With the industry's most comprehensive set of solutions for maximizing data, Tammarro.com provides the tools required to more effectively connect and communicate customer's goals. See www.tammarro.com



About DataMap Intelligence

DataMap Intelligence, LLC is a complete and comprehensive GIS content provider that creates, collects and distributes geospatial data pertaining to virtually all new and emerging residential developments across the United States and Canada. See www.datamapintel.com

