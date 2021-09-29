Tammo Stubbe Joins ElectroNeek as Global VP of Marketing

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tammo Stubbe has over 20 years of B2B marketing leadership experience in lead demand generation, channel marketing, sales enablement, field marketing, and global product marketing. Before joining ElectroNeek, he worked in top companies such as Automation Anywhere, WebEx, and Sage.

"It's a proud moment to see Tammo join our executive team. In such a short time at ElectroNeek, Tammo has demonstrated his commitment to a metric-based approach in leading marketing activities. His work is already influencing our sales department and other growth areas of the company.

Since joining the company, Tammo launched a series of key initiatives that will revolutionize our global marketing endeavors. I look forward to working with Tammo, utilizing different strategies to reach our designated goals".

Sergey Yudovskiy, Co-founder & CEO, ElectroNeek

"I'm thrilled to join the ElectroNeek team, and I can't wait to be working with my talented colleagues across the globe. ElectroNeek has been extremely successful in enabling MSPs to start and expand their automation business, and I am looking forward to building on this success as we expand into more and more global markets."

Tammo Stubbe, Global VP of Marketing, ElectroNeek

About ElectroNeek

ElectroNeek is the leading RPA vendor for Managed Service Providers with offices in North America, India, Europe, and Latin America. ElectroNeek is trusted by more than 500 customers and partners worldwide to deliver hyper automation solutions and support.

Our innovative business model lets MSPs and System Integrator partners build lasting relationships with their clients, maximize the value delivered with automation solutions, and profitably grow their business through an RPA as a Service model. We are here to help with sales and marketing support.

ElectroNeek is a preferred vendor for many globally recognized and leading regional MSPs, such as BDO, HLB, and Compasso, as well as enterprise clients such as Electrolux, Epiroc, Sage, and 7-Eleven.

