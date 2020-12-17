Tammy Belcher Named President of First Mutual Bank

BELPRE, Ohio, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Mutual Bank (FMB), an independent depositor-owned bank affiliated with First Mutual Holding Co. (FMHC), announces the appointment of Tammy Belcher as President. Belcher, a longtime Mid-Ohio Valley resident and veteran banking professional, will assume her new role on January 4, 2021. She will replace Robert J. Doyle who moves into the newly created role of SVP, Special Assets for FMHC.

"Tammy understands the importance of mutual banking to our communities and knows the impact we have on helping local residents and businesses," said Daniel Mason, FMB Board Chair. "Her regional roots and extensive experience in banking, coupled with a strong focus on delivering a terrific customer experience make her the ideal candidate to lead First Mutual Bank into the future."

Belcher will represent First Mutual Bank throughout the region and have ultimate responsibility for the sales, operations and financial performance of the bank.

"Our deeply held traditions and history are what make this region and our bank special," said Belcher. "I am enthusiastic about the opportunities to strengthen our existing relationships, create new partnerships and do all we can to help our community thrive."

Belcher currently serves FMB as the Vice President, Risk and Compliance Officer. Previously she held the same role at Belpre Savings Bank until Belpre and Doolin Security merged to form First Mutual Bank in 2018. She also has operations, marketing and sales experience in the industry. Belcher holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Marshall University and completed the American Bankers Association Graduate School of Compliance.

First Mutual Bank

Formed in 2018 as the result of a merger between Belpre Savings Bank and Doolin Security Savings Bank, First Mutual Bank operates four banking offices and one mortgage lending office, providing a wide range of banking services to customers throughout the Mid-Ohio Valley. First Mutual Bank, an affiliate of First Mutual Holding Co., traces its roots to 1896 and is committed to creating vibrant communities and helping customers create a stronger financial future. 1stmutualbank.com



First Mutual Holding Co.

First Mutual Holding Co. (FMHC) is a member-owned holding company headquartered in Ohio. FMHC provides a structure that allows independent affiliate banks to continue to serve their communities and grow as member-owned institutions. Affiliates of FMHC include First Federal Lakewood (Lakewood, OH), Blue Grass Federal (Paris, KY), First Mutual Bank (Belpre, OH) and Warsaw Federal (Cincinnati, OH). firstmutualholding.com.

