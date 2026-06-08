Tammy Browning joins TNAA | TotalMed as its new Chief Executive Officer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TNAA | TotalMed, a leading nationwide workforce solutions and healthcare staffing provider, today announced the appointment of Tammy Browning as Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Company's Board of Directors. Browning succeeds Tim McKenzie, who during his seven-year tenure as Chief Executive Officer led TNAA | TotalMed through a period of significant growth and helped establish the Company as one of the leading providers in the healthcare workforce solutions industry. McKenzie will continue to serve on the Board of Directors, where he will remain actively involved in shaping the Company's strategic direction.

Browning brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in workforce solutions, talent strategy, and business transformation. She joins TNAA | TotalMed from Kelly Services, where she most recently led the company's largest business unit, Enterprise Talent Management (ETM), uniting KellyOCG and Kelly Professional & Industrial (P&I) into a single growth platform and building the company into a leading provider of workforce solutions for the life sciences industry.

A recognized leader in workforce solutions, Browning has built a reputation for driving profitable growth, leading complex transformations, and leveraging technology, data, and AI to enhance client outcomes and operational performance. Prior to ETM, she served as President of KellyOCG, a global leader in managed service provider (MSP) and recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) solutions, overseeing workforce programs for many of the world's leading organizations.

Known for her people-first leadership style and commitment to building high-performing cultures, Browning will lead TNAA | TotalMed through its next phase of growth, innovation, and scale as the company strengthens its position as a premier healthcare workforce solutions platform across clinical, non-clinical, and ancillary services.

"I am honored to lead TNAA | TotalMed into its next chapter," said Browning. "Our opportunity is clear: leverage our scale, talent, industry expertise, and technology capabilities to accelerate growth, expand our impact, and build the premier healthcare workforce solutions platform for the future."

"Just over one year ago, TNAA and TotalMed began a transformational merger that would position us even stronger as a premier partner for healthcare solutions and talent. A significant amount of work has been accomplished in a very short period," said Tim McKenzie. "Now is the perfect time to have Tammy lead the company to new heights, with expanded capabilities and services. Her digital innovation and AI integration background and experience are perfect for the direction we're moving."

"This industry demands trusted partnerships. We have the privilege of working together with our peers and our competitors to best serve our combined clients and our travel candidates. The TNAA | TotalMed brand is built on service, quality, trust and transparency. I'm committed to expand on this theme of true partnerships that is so critical to the fabric of service to our US based healthcare system, patients and communities across this country," said Browning.

About TNAA | TotalMed

TNAA | TotalMed has been a trusted partner in healthcare staffing since 1999, specializing in providing tailored workforce solutions for travel nurses, allied health professionals, life sciences, health plans, rapid deployment or strike staffing, and non-clinical roles. TNAA | TotalMed is committed to excellence, innovation, and the success of its clients and candidates alike. Its workforce solutions group (SimpliFi) provides MSP/VMS services for contingent staffing, internal and external float pool staffing through its innovative mobile platform, non-clinical, advanced practitioners and strike staffing.

A Premier Partner for Healthcare Workforce Solutions

Workforce Solutions (VMS / MSP)

Travel Nursing and Allied Health Staffing

Per Diem Staffing

Advanced Practitioners

Life Sciences Staffing

Health Plan Staffing

Non-Clinical Hospital Roles

Strike Staffing

Industry Support Resources

For more information, contact:

Scott Knox

VP of Marketing

[email protected]

(501) 604-4893

SOURCE TNAA | TotalMed