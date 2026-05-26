Tamnoon Expands Cloud Security Platform with Skill-Based Remediation, Defining Frontier AI Defense for the Cloud

Powered by millions of real cloud remediations, Tamnoon's new skills orchestrator delivers precise, automated fixes that close security gaps as fast as threats emerge

SEATTLE, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tamnoon, the cloud security platform built for the Frontier AI era, today expanded its AI engine, Tami, into a skill-based orchestrator that generates customer-specific remediation skills tailored to each enterprise environment. Trained on 6M+ real cloud fixes across 800+ accounts, Tami now coordinates specialized AI skills to close every class of cloud risk safely and autonomously. Two new skills ship today: Remediation Confidence Score and Safe Vulnerability Patching Simulator.

Tami-Skilled-Based Cloud Defense Speed Speed

Frontier AI is reshaping the cloud attack surface exponentially. AI ships vulnerable code 24/7, autonomous agents hold deeper access to enterprise systems, and AI-powered attacks reach any enterprise faster, with no expertise required. Yet defense has not kept pace: average mean-time-to-remediate for critical cloud alerts has reached 128 days, while only 18% of teams can remediate at the speed they release code1. Generic playbooks and single-purpose agents cannot close the gap. The Frontier AI era needs Frontier AI defense.

The shift is being recognized by industry analysts. According to Gartner®, "reliance on manual triage will fail completely as AI-assisted development accelerates the volume of vulnerabilities beyond human capacity. Security and risk management leaders must adopt agentic remediation platforms that can prioritize, validate, and execute fixes with confidence at machine speed."2

Skill-Based Cloud Defense. Cloud security spans roughly 1,200 distinct problem clusters each demanding its own remediation flow, expertise, and safety controls. Tami's expanded architecture coordinates specialized skills across this surface, with high-risk paths routed to Tamnoon's expert CloudPros for human oversight. The platform delivers:

Remediation Confidence Score. Tami's new skill scores every fix as SAFE, RISKY, or UNSAFE before it reaches a developer, evaluating real operational impact in the customer's environment. Production-safety becomes a measurable score, not a leap of faith.

Tami's new skill scores every fix as SAFE, RISKY, or UNSAFE before it reaches a developer, evaluating real operational impact in the customer's environment. Production-safety becomes a measurable score, not a leap of faith. Safe Vulnerability Patching Simulator (Beta). Engineers preview the impact of a patch such as version compatibility, dependencies, runtime behavior in a sandbox before promoting to production. Vulnerability remediation becomes a same-day workflow.

Engineers preview the impact of a patch such as version compatibility, dependencies, runtime behavior in a sandbox before promoting to production. Vulnerability remediation becomes a same-day workflow. Customer-Specific Skills, Trained on Real Fixes. Tami generates remediation flows tailored to each customer's cloud such as different dependencies, ownership, and blast radius produce different fixes drawing on 6M+ real fixes, not synthetic data or scraped documentation. Tami's open orchestration layer also lets enterprises and partners bring their own remediation skills into Tami's safety, validation, and execution pipeline. Across 10M+ workloads, the platform delivers 97% exposure reduction in 90 days, a 142:1 efficiency ratio, and zero production incidents.

Idan Perez, CTO and Co-Founder of Tamnoon, said: "Tami isn't one agent, it's an orchestrator. We've built the layer that coordinates remediation skills generated for each customer's environment, with the safety controls to ship in production. The Confidence Score and Patching Simulator are the new skills. Soon, customers and partners will edit existing and add their own. Tami finishes the job, across every class of cloud risk."

About Tamnoon

Tamnoon is the Frontier AI cloud defense platform. Tami ingests alerts from any CNAPP across any cloud and orchestrates customer-specific remediation skills, trained on 6M+ real cloud fixes, not playbooks. With 10M+ workloads protected across 800+ accounts and zero production incidents, Tamnoon turns CNAPP detection into closed tickets. Visit https://tamnoon.io.

1, 2: Gartner, Enhancing CNAPP for Agentic Remediation and Business-Driven Risk Determination, Charanpal Bhogal, Dale Koeppen, Neil MacDonald, 13 March 2026. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Tamnoon, Inc.