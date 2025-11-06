Tampa-Based Dr. Wendell Bulmer Scholarship for Future Physicians Seeks to Cultivate a New Generation of Whole-Person Healthcare Providers

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dr. Wendell Bulmer Scholarship for Future Physicians announces its annual call for applications, offering financial support and recognition to undergraduate students across the United States who are dedicated to pursuing a career in medicine guided by the principles of comprehensive, patient-centered care.

Inspired by the active and esteemed career of its namesake, Dr. Wendell Bulmer, D.O., this scholarship aims to identify and assist the next wave of medical professionals who embody a profound commitment to treating the whole person.

To be eligible for the Dr. Wendell Bulmer Scholarship, applicants must be currently enrolled as undergraduate students at an accredited college or university in the United States. They must be pursuing a pre-medical or related science degree with the confirmed intention of applying to medical school.

The central component of the application is a complete essay responding to the prompt: "Osteopathic medicine emphasizes a whole-person approach to treatment. Describe a personal experience or core belief that has shaped your desire to become a physician who cares for the patient, not just the illness. How will this philosophy guide your future practice?" All submitted work must be the original creation of the applicant.

The selection committee will award a one-time financial award of $1,000 to the chosen candidate. The deadline for all application materials is June 15, 2026. The recipient of the Dr. Wendell Bulmer Scholarship will be publicly announced on July 15, 2026.

The scholarship is open to all qualified undergraduate students in the U.S., reinforcing the national scope of Dr. Wendell Bulmer's vision for a more compassionate healthcare landscape.

Interested students are encouraged to review full details and application guidelines at the official website: https://drwendellbulmerscholarship.com/

About the Dr. Wendell Bulmer Scholarship for Future Physicians

The Dr. Wendell Bulmer Scholarship for Future Physicians is a merit-based award established to support the academic aspirations of undergraduate students on the pre-medical track. Founded on the principles of its namesake, Dr. Wendell Bulmer, the scholarship promotes the osteopathic tradition of holistic, patient-focused care and aims to alleviate financial barriers for promising future physicians.

