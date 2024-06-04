Tampa Bay Buccaneers Joins the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation® for 10th Annual "Cut and Color Funds the Cure®"

TAMPA, Fla., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are joining the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (NPCF™) in the fight against childhood cancer for the 10th Annual "Cut and Color Funds the Cure" event on Thursday, June 6, and the community is invited to attend!

Watch as Buccaneers current players, past legends, including Rob Gronkowski, and staff raise money and awareness to help eliminate pediatric cancer by having their heads and facial hair shaved or colored by local pediatric cancer warriors and survivors at the AdventHealth Training Center.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Coach Todd Bowles participating in Cut & Color Funds the Cure® (PRNewsfoto/National Pediatric Cancer Foundation)

This event is free to the public, but guests who donate $100 or more receive preferred seating and a signed photo from a Bucs player or legend.

The program's goal is to bring awareness and raise money for pediatric cancer research and continue to work toward a cure for the 43 children diagnosed with cancer every day.

The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation would like to thank the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their continued partnership and their team partner PDQ for providing lunch for our cancer warriors and their families.

Details & Ticket Information

Event: Cut & Color Funds the Cure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers benefiting the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation

Date: Thursday, June 6, 2024

Location: The AdventHealth Training Center, One Buccaneer Place, Tampa, FL 33607

Time: Parking lot opens at 12pm; Event starts at 1pm

Tickets: Tickets are available through https://give.nationalpcf.org/gobucs2024

Media Opportunities: Contact Hannah Drosdick, [email protected]

About National Pediatric Cancer Foundation

The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (founded in 1991) is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to funding research to eliminate childhood cancer. We govern a unique, collaborative research consortium (the Sunshine Project™) consisting of physicians and scientists from over thirty of the top hospitals in the nation. We collaborate to idealize and aggregate the best scientific ideas and fund innovative research. The NPCF has received a perfect 100% score for financial health and transparency and is recognized as the top-rated cancer charity in the U.S. by Charity Navigator. For more information, visit NationalPCF.org.

