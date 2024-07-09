Tampa Bay Builder Predicts Multi-Generational Housing Resurgence in Tampa Area

TAMPA, Fla., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With interest rates climbing, rents soaring, and a shortage of homes, Home Love Construction anticipates a resurgence in multi-generational families living together across Tampa Bay.

"In construction, what's old becomes new again," said Brad Bachand, CEO of Home Love Construction and Outdoor. "We're seeing a comeback right now with multiple generations of families living under one roof. At Home Love Construction, 4 out of 10 of our projects involve multi-generational households," Bachand added. "This trend has significantly increased over the past 5 years, and for good reason."

Home Love Construction specializes in adapting existing homes to better accommodate multi-generational living arrangements. Their focus is on creating spaces that allow different generations to live together comfortably while maintaining privacy and independence. Whether it's adding an additional suite, creating separate living spaces, or optimizing existing space, Home Love Construction aims to meet the diverse needs of modern families.

Bachand continued, "Many families have a home they consider their 'homestead' or gathering place. In current conditions, transforming that home into a larger, upgraded family space in a beloved location can often be a more practical choice than dealing with low housing inventory and the highest interest rates in decades. If you're considering an update, we're here to help," Bachand emphasized.

For more information on Home Love Construction and their multi-generational housing solutions, visit www.homelove.construction.

About Home Love Construction:



Home Love Construction is a leading builder in the Tampa Bay area, specializing in custom home renovations and remodeling. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Home Love Construction aims to transform houses into dream homes that meet the evolving needs of modern families.

Contact:

Kristi Forrest

Vice President of Omnipresence @ Home Love Construction

Phone: (256) 651-2113

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Home Love Construction