/C O R R E C T I O N -- Tampa Bay Business & Wealth/

In the news release, Tampa Bay Business & Wealth Magazine Announces Leadership Transition and Next Phase of Growth, issued 30-Jan-2026 by Tampa Bay Business & Wealth over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

Tampa Bay Business & Wealth Magazine Announces Leadership Transition and Next Phase of Growth

CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa Bay Business & Wealth (TBBW) today announced a leadership transition and the start of a new chapter for the publication, marking a significant milestone in its continued evolution as a leading voice for the region's business community.

After nearly eight years helping build and guide the publication, Co-founder Jason Baker has assumed the role of President and Publisher with full leadership of Tampa Bay Business & Wealth and will oversee all editorial, digital, and event operations moving forward.

TBBW Jason Baker, President & Publisher, 2026 (PRNewsfoto/Tampa Bay Business & Wealth)

As part of this transition, Tampa Bay Business & Wealth has been acquired from its former Akron, Ohio-based parent company, Babcox Media, by new independent ownership for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition places the publication under new ownership and management, with Tampa Bay-based Baker and staff leading day-to-day operations and long-term strategy.

"Tampa Bay Business & Wealth has always been about serving this market with integrity, depth, and relevance," said Baker. "With this transition complete, we're focused entirely on the future, strengthening our journalism, expanding our coverage, and delivering even greater value to the business leaders who rely on us."

TBBW will continue to operate under its existing brand and mission, with no interruption to publication schedules, advertising partnerships, or signature events.

Editorially, the publication is expanding its focus on in-depth business reporting, including mergers and acquisitions, economic development, commercial real estate, and executive leadership across the Tampa Bay region. Under Baker's leadership and with the support of Managing Editor Chuck Merlis, the newsroom is placing renewed emphasis on thoughtful, forward-looking coverage that reflects the complexity and momentum of the local economy.

In addition to editorial growth, Tampa Bay Business & Wealth will continue to evolve as a modern media company, with plans to enhance its digital platforms and introduce new events and thought-leadership experiences later this year.

"This is a moment of momentum," Baker added. "The foundation is strong, the team is energized, and we're excited about what's ahead."

Further announcements regarding new initiatives and programming will be shared in the coming months.

About Tampa Bay Business & Wealth

Tampa Bay Business & Wealth is a multimedia business publication serving the Tampa Bay region through print, digital, and live events. Founded in 2018, TBBW covers the executives, companies, and ideas shaping one of the fastest-growing business markets in the country.

Correction: The media contact has been updated.

SOURCE Tampa Bay Business & Wealth