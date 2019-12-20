Tampa Bay Church Offering Free Uber Rides to Church This Christmas

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grace Family Church of Tampa Bay Florida is offering their guests free Uber rides to all 29 Christmas Eve Services at their six locations.

The rides include up to $20 roundtrip to and from all of their Christmas Eve Candlelight experiences between December 21-24. No membership or purchase necessary.

The rides are expected to cover the full fare for guests who live approximately 4-5 miles from one of their six locations in Lutz, Land O' Lakes, Temple Terrace, Town 'N Country, Ybor or South Tampa.

The purpose of this campaign is convenience and care says founding Pastor Craig Altman, "Our desire is to make it as easy as possible for everyone to experience the love of Jesus this Christmas. If taking a free Uber ride is convenient and special for our guests - then that's what we'll do. We hope you join us this Christmas at Grace."

All candlelight services are one hour long and will include live music, an inspiring message, and a wonderful program for children of all ages. For all times and locations - visit CHRISTMASATGRACE.COM | 813.265.4151| gfc@gfconline.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

Related Links

Christmas at Grace

SOURCE Grace Family Church

Related Links

http://CHRISTMASATGRACE.COM

