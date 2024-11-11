Tampa Bay Defense Alliance and Airlift/Tanker Association Present Tampa Bay Trophy to Mark Kern from Scott Air Force Base, Illinois

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Kern from Scott Air Force Base, IL received the 2024 Tampa Bay Trophy Saturday in a ceremony held at the Airlift Tanker Association Convention, Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center, Grapevine, TX. Presenting the trophy was Tampa Bay Defense Alliance (TBDA) President Maj Gen Lawrence M. Martin Jr., USAF (Ret), Airlift/Tanker Association (A/TA) Chairman Gen Carlton D. Everhart II, USAF (Ret), and General John Lamontagne, Commander, Air Mobility Command. The Tampa Bay Trophy recognizes a civic leader whose lifetime achievement and distinguished service to the United States Air Force and Air Mobility Command epitomizes the synergy between civilian and military communities.

Mark Kern, Scott AFB, IL receives the 2024 Tampa Bay Trophy from AMC Commander, Gen John Lamontagne at the 2024 Airlift Tanker Association Convention. Joining the presentation was (l to r) A/TA Chairman, Gen (ret) Carlton Everhart, Tampa Bay Defense Alliance President Maj Gen (ret) Lawrence Martin, 375th Airlift Wing Commander Col John Poole, 375th Airlift Wing Command Chief Master Sergeant CMSgt Shawn Andrews and A/TA President CMSGt (ret) Larry Williams. Photo by Jerry McCrave, A/TA

"Our nation continues to face a huge number of worldwide challenges and it demands more and more every day from our Air Force and its Airmen. Our military bases depend on responsive partnerships with their surrounding communities and the fantastic civic leaders who build and improve those relationships for mission success. The Tampa Bay Defense Alliance is proud to join the Airlift Tanker Association each year to honor an amazing community leader. This year, we appreciated receiving a group of outstanding nominations from Air Mobility communities across the nation. From those superb nominees, we are deeply honored to select Mr. Mark Kern of Scott AFB for his superb leadership, support and commitment to his community," said Martin

According to the citation, "Mr. Mark Kern distinguished himself by exceptionally meritorious conduct while performing outstanding service to the Airmen, Sailors, Soldiers, Marines, Guardians and Coast Guardsmen and families of Scott Air Force Base, the St. Clair County community, the State of Illinois, the United States Air Force and the Department of Defense. A St. Clair County civic leader for over 30 years, Mr. Kern improved the lives of more than 17,000 Total Force members and civilians and over 47,000 family members and retirees, enhanced the Scott AFB mission, and united the St. Clair County community. Mr. Kern leads St. Clair County's regional progress including public-private partnerships and mission-focused programs between Scott's four Air Force Wings, the U.S. Transportation Command, Air Mobility Command and Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command, the Defense Information Systems Agency and other affiliated units. Mr. Kern led a coalition of local legislators and community partners to update Illinois spouse licensure portability, shortening processing time to under 30 days. He guided a Joint Land Use Study to prevent encroachment impacting the Scott Air Force Base mission. His advocacy helped remove base entry facility shortfalls, improved direct access to Scott Elementary school, grew the Boeing facility at Mid-America St. Louis airport, added base trolley services and spearheaded engagements working to bring the KC-46 to Scott. He drove the county's financial and logistic support for Scott Air Force Base's first Air Show in five years, an event that welcomed over 125,000 attendees. A member of the Air Mobility Command's civic leader group, he led St. Clair County for recognition as an Association of Defense Communities 2020 Great American Community. Mr. Kern is a true champion of Scott Air Force Base's air mobility mission and has earned our gratitude for all he has accomplished as the recipient of the 2024 Airlift/Tanker Association Tampa Bay Trophy."

"Thank you to the Tampa Bay Defense Alliance for giving Scott Air Force Base this opportunity to recognize one of its biggest supporters. We are extremely proud that St. Clair County Chairman Mark Kern was selected to receive the 2024 Tampa Bay Trophy," said Col. John D. Poole, commander of the 375th Air Mobility Wing and installation commander of Scott AFB, Ill. "Chairman Kern's partnership has been crucial to achieving our unit's mission, promoting our base's growth, and enhancing our community's quality of life," Poole said. "He is the embodiment of servant leadership in action - getting after what needs to be done and caring for our servicemembers and their families. Scott AFB is very fortunate to have an incredible community partner, friend and advocate in Chairman Kern."

"The Airlift/Tanker Association and our partners, the Tampa Bay Defense Alliance, recognize how crucial community partnerships are to driving air mobility mission dominance. We're thrilled to honor Mark Kern from Scott AFB as this year's outstanding air mobility civic leader with the Tampa Bay Trophy. Mark's persistent leadership, innovation and advocacy made life better for our Airmen, Sailors, Soldiers, Marines, Guardians, Coast Guardsmen, veterans, and families across the St Clair County region. He's made a huge difference for Scott AFB, the Air Mobility mission in Illinois and continues to make his community, our Air Force, and our nation stronger, "said A/TA Chairman, Gen (ret) Carlton Everhart.

About the Tampa Bay Trophy

The Tampa Bay Trophy was created in 2016 by the Tampa Bay Defense Alliance and honors a civilian each year for their distinguished service and contributions to our country's Air Force servicemen and women. The Trophy, one-of-a-kind bronze sculpture by Steve Dickey, Tampa's unofficial sculptor laureate, highlights the true spirit of the Tampa Bay Community and recognizes the service of the patriots who receive the prestigious award.

About the Tampa Bay Defense Alliance

The Tampa Bay Defense Alliance (TBDA) was formed in 2012 to champion our defense community by connecting our civilians to our military. The TBDA represents an eight-county region covering Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Manatee, Hernando, and Citrus. Speaking as One Team with One Voice, TBDA collaborates and cooperates with our community partners on issues of importance to the defense and military communities in our region. The TBDA promotes a collaborative and engaging environment that vigorously supports a robust and growing defense community. United in actions, we are a forum of strategic thinkers that provide vital linkage to all organizations supporting our military personnel and their families.

About the Airlift Tankers Association

The Airlift/Tanker Association (A/TA) is the world's premier professional non-profit association for the Air Mobility community embracing innovation, promoting operational excellence, raising awareness, and understanding of the value of global mobility. The A/TA works across the DOD and Air Mobility Enterprise promoting a deeper understanding, appreciation, and reinforcement of Air Mobility heritage, culture, values, and relationships.

SOURCE Tampa Bay Defense Alliance